In recent years, though, two very good movies have dared to challenge that story. “Mank,” David Fincher’s new drama about the writing of “Citizen Kane,” and the 2016 film “Hail, Caesar!” — Joel and Ethan Coen’s satire of 1950s Hollywood — argue that Hollywood artists are more often cowards or bunglers than king breakers or revolutionaries. It’s no accident that both films are period pieces: If you’re going to challenge Hollywood’s idea of itself, best to do so from a distance. But stars who truly want to serve their causes should learn from what these films identify as their predecessors’ shortcomings.

“Mank,” now on Netflix, follows screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz as he labors on the first draft of the script for “Citizen Kane.” He is inspired by the 1934 California governor’s race, as recounted in flashbacks. During that campaign, William Randolph Hearst funded and studio honchos Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg executed a highly effective smear campaign against Upton Sinclair, the socialist muckraking journalist turned gubernatorial candidate. The character Charles Foster Kane, a fictionalized version of Hearst, is intended as a damning commentary on Mankiewicz’s former friend.

But if Mayer and Thalberg pervert the art of cinema by casting actors as ordinary citizens in campaign ads shot by studio journeymen — as Thalberg did both in “Mank” and in life — is Mankiewicz’s use of art to settle old scores any more effective — or noble? In 1934, Mank’s political activism consists of showing up at Hearst’s parties and making cutting remarks that higher-ups find amusing until a drunken Mank lurches into outright cruelty. Unlike Sinclair, who in real life criticized Hearst in his 1919 book, “The Brass Check,” in the film it takes Mank two decades to find the courage to take on Hearst publicly, if indirectly, and then only when the press baron is at his weakest. And “Mank” makes clear that “Citizen Kane” did more indiscriminate damage than its screenwriter intended, tarring Hearst’s partner and Mank’s friend, the intelligent actress Marion Davies, as a no-talent sex object.

Certainly, there have been moments when the entertainment industry and its stars helped nudge Americans’ attitudes: Sidney Poitier’s stardom in the 1950s and ’60s reinforced messages of the civil rights movement. Decades later, Ellen DeGeneres’s on- and off-screen comings out gave millions of Americans a personal connection to a gay person. But a film, however ambitious its story line or venomous its writer, doesn’t have the impact of real-life crises. As “Mank” acknowledges, Hearst’s business practices and the Great Depression had nearly ruined him by the time “Citizen Kane” was made. Even as Mank turns his wounded feelings about Hearst into great art, he’s still resisting the kind of direct political statement he couldn’t make in 1934.

As a period movie that is partly about mistaking a work of art for an act of politics, “Mank” feels like an excellent companion to “Hail, Caesar!” whose plot is driven by people who mistake movie high jinks for meaningful political tactics.

In contrast to Mankiewicz, the group of Communist screenwriters in “Hail, Caesar!” don’t want to snipe at the powerful from the sidelines. Unfortunately for them, their plan of action is awful. They kidnap an actor whose star is bright but whose mental acuity is not, and plan to offer the ransom as a gesture of support to their Soviet counterparts. It all goes wrong, of course. The briefcase with the money is lost in the ocean. A Communist actor sails off to defect on a Russian submarine. And the writers are stuck in a rowboat, underpaid for their contributions and having done precisely nothing to help the working men they blather on about.

With all this, “Hail, Caesar!” pulls off a neat trick: suggesting that Hollywood was a hotbed of Communism, and simultaneously dismissing the idea that those Communists represented any sort of menace. These Reds are more feckless than fearful.

As artists’ attempts to intervene in the real world go, the characters in “Hail, Caesar!” could have done worse. (At least they aren’t getting a bunch of celebrities together for a cringe-inducing singalong intended to cheer the world out of a covid-induced funk.) But the key characters in “Hail, Caesar!” mistake Hollywood’s concerns and Hollywood’s tools for the world as a whole. The only thing Mank has on them is awareness of his own limitations.

Sometimes the entertainment industry truly is a microcosm for society, and what happens there can have important echoes, as when reporting on super-producer Harvey Weinstein’s predations sparked an international reckoning with sexual violence. But one clear takeaway from both “Mank” and “Hail, Caesar!” is that conjuring a vibrant fictional reality is a rather different task than changing the world viewers have to live in. These odes to cinema are sly warnings about the limits of Hollywood’s power.