But Fauci and Birx came out of it in different places. Whatever might have happened behind the scenes, Fauci’s occasional contradictions of Trump’s loonier pronouncements helped win him hero status, his reputation only enhanced by gaining the contempt of Trump and his supporters. At one rally just before the election, the crowd chanted “Fire Fauci!”, to which Trump responded, “Let me wait until a little bit after the election.”

Fauci was rewarded with an offer from President-elect Joe Biden to be his chief medical adviser and a member of his covid-19 response team (in addition to retaining his old position as head of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases).

Birx, on the other hand, succeeded in maintaining a relationship with Trump, and you could argue (as she surely would) that she was able to do more good from there, even if it meant every now and again trying gingerly to explain it away when Trump promoted unreliable treatments or suggested injecting bleach.

At those moments she might have liked to say to the cameras, “Look, we all know the president is an idiot. Just ignore him.” But she didn’t. And in the end, she might have compromised her reputation before being shoved aside anyway in favor of Scott Atlas, the crackpot radiologist Trump hired because he saw Atlas on Fox News.

So while Birx managed to make the transition from Barack Obama’s administration to Trump’s, now she’s having trouble. The Associated Press reports that she has reached out to the Biden transition team “to make the case for a role in the incoming Democratic president’s virus response effort.” There is no word yet on how Biden feels about the idea.

Birx’s story shines a light on one way this presidential transition is different from those before: While every new administration has some measure of distaste for potential holdovers who worked too hard to advance the goals of the previous one, there’s a profound moral stain that will attach to almost anyone who voluntarily worked for Trump.

As well it should. It was obvious even before Trump took office that he was dishonest and corrupt and immoral. Many members of the Republican establishment said in 2016 that they’d never accept a position in the Trump administration; some even kept their word.

In a world of accountability, anyone who accepted a political appointment with Trump would be scorned and ostracized, their proven moral depravity rendering them unfit for a slot on their local neighborhood watch, let alone a think-tank sinecure or a position in a future administration. But alas, this is not that world; the Stephen Millers and Seema Vermas will have a wealth of opportunities awaiting them, where they can reminisce in their well-appointed offices about their time ripping children from their parents’ arms and kicking people off their health coverage.

But there are also thousands of civil servants who serve the country without regard to party, and absent evidence that they were active participants in Trumpian misdeeds there’s no need to take revenge on them, as former NATO supreme allied commander James Stavridis recently pleaded.

And while some of those civil servants (and a few political appointees) wound up resigning their jobs in protest when what they were being asked to do became too abhorrent, most didn’t. They didn’t have to; it was perfectly defensible for, say, an Agriculture Department statistician to just do their jobs as best they could even if their ultimate boss was a monster.

At the highest levels — like Birx’s — it becomes a little more complicated to judge. It would be perfectly fine if she got a job with Biden, but it would also be understandable if he and his team took the position that anyone who worked too closely with Trump and didn’t condemn him shouldn’t get a new position. No one is indispensable, and anything we as a society can do to promote the idea that Trump is a toxic infection we need to rid ourselves of is worthwhile.

It’s now being reported that, given that the outgoing administration is cavalier about coronavirus and is full of infected people, the White House itself will undergo a “thorough disinfecting and cleansing” before Biden and his administration take over. If that applies to personnel too, even if there’s an exception here or there, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.