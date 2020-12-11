Before the global pandemic, Hollywood seemed to tolerate anti-scientific attitudes as an unpleasant eccentricity rather than as the serious threat to public health they are. See: comedian Jenny McCarthy and legendary actor Robert De Niro pushing nonexistent links between vaccination and childhood autism. Or, more recently, “Black Panther” and “Small Axe” star Letitia Wright sharing a video from an anti-LGBTQ channel featuring British commentator Tomi Arayomi spouting conspiracy theories about covid-19 vaccines because, she said in a tweet she later deleted, the clip “raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”

Even stars who haven’t charged into battle against scientific evidence and traditional medicine (or those lifestyle entrepreneurs such as Gwyneth Paltrow who peddle dubious and sometimes potentially harmful “wellness” products) weren’t likely to feel the consequences of these attitudes: What’s a measles outbreak when you have access to a concierge doctor and a palatial vacation home to quarantine in?

But, suddenly, anti-science attitudes aren’t so good for Tinseltown’s business.

Movie-going, imperiled before the pandemic by the rise of streaming video, has been forced into hibernation by public health measures. Last year, Americans spent $11.3 billion on movie tickets. Through Friday, this year’s box-office take at U.S. theaters is just over $2 billion, with most of that spent in January and February. With the release of “Dune” rescheduled to 2021 and “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Soul” going straight to streaming, no dramatic, last-minute turnaround is in the offing.

Even more challenging than covid-driven theater closures and occupancy limits are the changes in audiences’ habits, which long shutdowns have only accelerated.

According to a report earlier this year from the Deloitte Center for Technology, Media & Telecommunications, 22 percent of American consumers have paid to watch a new movie at home during the pandemic, and 90 percent of them said they would do so again. Some 42 percent of survey respondents in a subsequent Deloitte report said that even after the pandemic ends, they would definitely or probably prefer to see new movies at home if offered a choice between streaming a movie or seeing it in a theater at the same price on the same weekend. Just 35 percent said they would definitely or probably prefer going to a theater.

As the pandemic drags on, movie lovers may get hooked on their new streaming subscriptions or get used to paying $20 or $30 fees for new releases that, while expensive, are not as costly as buying movie theater tickets for a family of four. The Deloitte researchers’ assessment is grim: “After the pandemic is over, it is unclear what role movie theaters will play in consumer entertainment.”

If Hollywood and theater owners want the big-screen experience to remain enticing, they need to remind audiences that there are communal and artistic pleasures to movie-going that they can’t get from the comfort of their couches. And the quickest way to get theaters open again — and to get audiences confident enough to return to them — is prompt mass vaccination.

Vaccinations would allow film and television productions to ramp back up, getting people across the industry back to work, ending costly shutdowns and concluding awkward debates over whether the movie industry counts as “essential."

It shouldn’t take a global pandemic and an existential threat to its core business model to convince a supposedly liberal industry such as Hollywood to stamp out — or at least step up to — the pernicious falsehoods that animate anti-vaccine sentiments.

To be sure, some stars, such as Ice T, are doing their part to recruit participants to clinical trials. It’s astonishing, though, that the industry hasn’t mobilized a pro-vaccine campaign. There’s a model for this, including the role Elvis Presley played in polio vaccination efforts. It’s also a lot easier to record public service announcements from people’s living rooms than it is to stand up and staff an operation such as the Hollywood Canteen, the social club for servicemembers that the industry operated during World War II as both a public service and public relations tool.

Complacency toward vaccine skepticism should have ended years ago. The industry owes it to the public, and to everyone who creates movies, to make up for lost time by telling the truth about vaccines as loudly and as often as possible.