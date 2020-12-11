He demanded gold from the people to help construct this beautiful tapestry of lies and fraud, and he called all his supporters and his fellow Republicans to gather around and admire it. Look at the sound arguments, he said. “No Presidential candidate ever came even close to losing an Election who won Iowa, Florida and Ohio.” He gazed proudly at his fabrications. “I won all three, by a lot!”

He worked night and day, hiring only the most unqualified, confusing legal team in the land. They sweated and farted over it for long periods of time, summoning witness after witness. They announced that they could see a sweeping and complicated voter fraud that could be traced all the way to Hugo Chávez. And the president delighted in telling everyone the convincing case that he saw.

It did not seem very democratic to simply overturn the votes of so many millions of people, but the president did not see it that way, and he said menacingly that if you saw it that way, you were fake and bad and unfit for your position. And everyone around him rushed to assure him they could also see the fraud. Or if they did not, they made excuses not to be around him, lingering on the fringes.

Many people gathered to look at the case he was assembling, and some of them tried very hard to see the merits, but all they saw was Mellissa Carone yelling belligerently and court after court rejecting these cases out of hand, so many rejections that people who were not sportswriters were forced to learn the term “golden sombrero.”

But the president was not alarmed. He had a new suit he was taking to the Supreme Court. This suit would say that several whole states should throw out their election results because these results had upset the state of Texas. The other suits that had failed were nothing to him. This suit was better than all the rest — airtight, watertight, bulletproof, yet lighter than air, so that when you touched it, you seemed to be touching nothing at all. It would “stop the world from killing itself.”

He asked his supporters all the country over to support it. Attorneys general squinted at the suit and tried to see the beauty and the clarity and the logic the president saw. Many congressional Republicans came and gathered around the suit and tried to outdo each other in complimenting it, lest they be found unfit for their positions; 126 of them, even ones who by the suit’s very token ought not to be in office at all, signed briefs saying they saw how wonderful the suit was, and how richly it deserved to be considered. Some Republicans even said they could see legitimate new states coming forward to join in the lawsuit and wondered at how perfectly real New California and New Nevada were. Sen. Ted Cruz said he would argue the suit’s perfection before the Supreme Court himself, so compelling did he find it!

But there was nothing there. (Many judges had shouted this, only to be hushed.) Yet a ripple went through the country, nonetheless. And the people who watched as these members of Congress and attorneys general clamored to outdo one another in praising this lawsuit began to feel frightened. There was simply no suit at all! Where this vast conspiracy was supposed to extend, there was nothing that could be discerned by any human eye. But there were all these people, who were not afraid to demand that the election be overturned, pointing and shouting and clamoring against democracy.

And to their horror, all the people who had seen nothing there were starting to see, if they looked at what was happening in front of them, what a stolen election might look like. They just hoped the Supreme Court justices were fit for their positions.