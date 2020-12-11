In selecting retired Army four-star Gen. Lloyd Austin for the role, President-elect Joe Biden has made an excellent choice. The House and Senate should approve the necessary waiver — needed for defense secretary nominees who have been out of the military for less than seven years — to permit him to be considered and confirmed for the position.

The waiver has become a subject of much debate since Biden announced his choice. Critics are wary of a waiver for Austin — after one was similarly granted to retired Marine four-star Gen. Jim Mattis in 2017 — out of concern for the American tradition of civilian control over the military.

To begin with, civilian control of the military is a crucial and inviolable pillar of American democracy — it sets this nation apart from many others. But the waiver requirement simply asks us to take the issue of civilian control seriously; it does not suggest to me that a retired officer is incapable of providing the proper civilian oversight of the military he or she once served in. It suggests instead that Congress must take a particularly close look at the individual nominated for the post.

Since passing the law requiring a waiver in 1947 (originally with a 10-year waiting period, subsequently cut by three years), Congress has granted exceptions twice, to Mattis and to George C. Marshall in 1950. Congress correctly judged that those two world-class leaders possessed extraordinary qualities and would understand the different, broader role required of them in serving as defense secretary. I believe the same approach by Congress is warranted now.

No doubt Congress wishes to avoid making the granting of waivers so commonplace that the restriction becomes meaningless. But in assessing Austin’s candidacy, lawmakers need to consider that America is truly in trouble.

We are under attack on multiple fronts: A raging virus has killed nearly 300,000 Americans, ravaged the U.S. economy and pushed many hospitals to the point of collapse. Simultaneously, the nation is beset by a growing racial and cultural divide that urgently needs to be addressed. The president-elect wants the best minds, with the best skills, to help him pull us back from the abyss — and he is asking that Austin be allowed to serve the nation in its hour of need.

Previous military service itself does not necessarily qualify someone to serve as defense secretary. There are retired military officers who would be poor choices for a civilian leadership role, just as there are otherwise accomplished civilians who would also not be a good fit to lead the defense department.

But the president-elect has made a wise choice. Austin is a thoughtful and disciplined person of integrity. I’m confident he understands that being a successful defense secretary will require a much more expansive approach than was asked of him during his career in uniform. He will work hard to reduce the natural frictions between the department’s civilian and military staffs, and to ensure that the military staff doesn’t assume he will naturally take its side in policy disputes.

One way the secretary-designate can show his respect for those who have concerns about his previous military service: build a team of highly capable civilian undersecretaries, assistant secretaries and others whose backgrounds, strengths and experiences complement rather than mirror his own. That would reassure skeptics and help him get off to a strong start.

It is also just what the Pentagon needs right now. Personnel disruptions over the past few months have sent morale to rock bottom, especially among the career officials who are the system’s foundation. They will be watching closely, expecting that the new team of civilian political appointees will be credible and dedicated to the department’s mission.

In addition to the defense secretary’s substantive duties, the role also has a strong symbolic value. At a department that has had challenges on racial issues in the past, the appointment of the first African American defense secretary would send a powerful signal to America’s men and woman in uniform and to the world. Austin served nearly 41 years in a military now composed of about 40 percent minorities, but less than 9 percent of its officers are Black. Having men and women of color commanded by mostly White officers does not reflect the value that America places on diversity in an all-volunteer military.

Secretary-designate Austin merits a congressional waiver and confirmation in the toughest (and best) job he will ever have. The country deserves to see firsthand why the president-elect holds him in such high regard.