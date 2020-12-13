At 62, Becerra has already served 12 terms representing parts of Los Angeles in Congress — most of those in the minority. Equally important, he spent the past four years back in his hometown of Sacramento, where he worked at the busy intersection between the largest state and the massive federal agency he has been nominated to head.

Becerra arrived at this moment through a combination of serendipity and hard work. In 2015, after then-Sen. Barbara Boxer announced she would not run for reelection, Becerra thought about running for her seat. That would have meant challenging the formidable California attorney general, Kamala D. Harris, who had announced her candidacy early in 2015. Becerra blinked. Harris won easily.

In 2016, while visiting Sacramento, Becerra bumped into an old friend, Nancy McFadden, who was then-Gov. Jerry Brown’s top aide. At her suggestion, Brown spoke with Becerra and then appointed him to fill Harris’s term as attorney general, starting in 2017.

Among his first tasks, Becerra assisted the Brown administration in negotiating with the federal government over California’s waiver delineating the state’s operation of its version of Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal.

The details are complicated, especially in a state of nearly 40 million people. But 13 million Californians depend on Medi-Cal for their health care, at an annual cost to state taxpayers of $22.7 billion. That’s more than the entire budgets of nearly half the states. But all states spend significant sums on health care, and that has only increased in the coronavirus pandemic.

As attorney general, Becerra sued or joined the suits of other attorneys general in 100-plus cases against President Trump’s policy ploys. And he and his deputies have taken the lead defending the Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court.

The issue is personal for Becerra; the downtown L.A. district he represented had the second-highest rate of residents without health insurance, after one in Texas, according to the American Community Survey.

He also challenged the Trump administration over its proposal to deny legal status to immigrants who receive any public assistance. In his brief, Becerra pointed out that 1.6 million public schoolchildren in California, many of them immigrants, are eligible to receive free meals, and the state provides vaccinations to 2 million children.

Becerra has sued opioid manufacturers for addicting Californians and gone to court against drugmakers for paying to delay the introduction of generic drugs. He has blocked hospital mergers in cases where he concluded consolidation would limit access and has insisted that rural hospitals provide charity care.

In one of his more far-reaching cases, Becerra won a $575 million settlement over high prices and anticompetitive practices by Sutter Health, one of Northern California’s largest health-care chains. “He has been unafraid to take on powerful interests,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of the advocacy group Health Access California.

There will be plenty of fodder for Republican senators if they want to challenge Becerra’s confirmation. Becerra is a liberal who shares the views of most Californians, who support abortion rights and gun safety. He has never run a large public health agency, though the California Department of Justice he oversees has more than 4,500 employees — more than some federal departments.

But Becerra’s biography could leave his critics with minimal room to maneuver. His story is utterly American: His mother was an immigrant from Mexico, while his father was born in Sacramento but grew up in Tijuana and later worked at the Sacramento rail yard and in construction. Becerra and his three sisters and their parents spent Sundays at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sacramento, where Masses were in Spanish; he saw Stanford for the first time when he arrived as a freshman, though it was only 120 miles from his home.

When he returned to Sacramento in 2017, he and his wife bought a townhouse and moved his parents into the place next door.

In accepting Biden’s nomination, Becerra spoke of his father. Manuel Becerra was in his early 90s when he died on New Year’s Day 2020. His family was by his side. In the pandemic, Becerra noted, too many people are dying without family members holding their hands. “No one should ever have to die alone in a hospital bed,” he said.

If Becerra is confirmed, he’ll have a chance to help make that wish a reality.