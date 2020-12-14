Complications of covid-19 ended Pride’s life at the age of 86. Obituaries and appreciations invariably describe him as country music’s first Black star — or some version thereof. “The Jackie Robinson of country music” is especially apt, because before he was a famous singer, Pride was a professional baseball player. An injury to his pitching arm prevented him from making the step from the last days of the Negro Leagues to the newly integrated Majors. Baseball’s loss was music’s gain.

In fact, Pride was not the first Black artist to choose country music. Several years before Pride’s rich baritone became a radio staple, Ray Charles trained his protean talent on the genre, well aware that country was just another branch on the same blues-rooted tree that produced jazz, soul, rhythm-and-blues, rockabilly, bluegrass and the rest of the pulsing, syncopated stew of sounds that erupted from the 20th century. “You take country music, you take Black music, you got the same goddamn thing exactly,” Charles once observed. Three chords and the truth.

Charles’s 1962 album, “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music,” paved the way for Pride. The fast-selling LP made the inconceivable plausible, which no doubt opened the ears of Nashville’s musical gatekeeper, Chet Atkins of RCA Records, to a Black man’s voice. And in this second iteration, the Black man didn’t have to be a revolutionary genius to cross over; it was enough to simply be very, very good.

Born the son of a sharecropper in Mississippi, Pride grew up listening to his father’s radio, which was tuned to WSM, home of the Grand Ole Opry. The Opry was very nearly an all-White institution (Pride finally became a cast member in 1993), thus the youngster internalized the musical idioms and values of Nashville. Maybe I’m alone in this, but I always thought there was a trace of Ernest Tubb in Pride’s voice whenever he nailed a low note, and his professed admiration for the Louvin Brothers, Ira and Charlie, was evident in his purity of tone and diction.

From the available evidence, Pride kept his radio dial on country as he pursued his baseball dreams. YouTube features a Pride rendition of Howard’s wonderful “Heartaches By the Number,” and it’s clear to old ears that the singer learned the song by listening to the 1959 Ray Price hit version.

But Pride had the first requirement of any genuine artist: He sounded like himself. A fan of country music raised in Pride’s heyday — the late 1960s through the 1970s, when he was RCA’s most successful artist since Elvis with hits such as “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” and “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone?” — could hear two bars of a new song and know instantly that Pride was singing. Even in his tribute album to Hank Williams, Pride avoided the common pitfall of Williams tributes: the lapse into impersonation. Charley Pride sang Hank Williams in the style, not of Williams, but of Pride. And that style was, if anything, more conservative than the original.

In other words, what stood out about Charley Pride was his complete immersion in, and comfort with, a genre that, from the looks of it, had no place for him. When he crossed Nashville’s color line it was not, ultimately, as a Black man singing country; he was a country singer, singing country.