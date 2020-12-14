The Yankees were excellent that year, winning 103 games, but the Indians were even better, setting a record winning percentage of .721 with a 111-43 record. The most joyful event of my young life was going out to the airport one night that September to cheer the players when they returned from a road trip after clinching the pennant. Like countless thousands of baseball fans who regret something lost from childhood, I wish I still had the autograph that Smith signed for me that night. But another regret lingers at a deeper level. For many years, I gave little thought to the meaning of Cleveland’s nickname, or to the degrading bucktoothed smiling Chief Wahoo logo on the team’s hats and baseball cards.

The demeaning logo was finally dropped in 2018, and now the Indian nickname itself is on the way out, more than a century after it was conceived. This is more than overdue.

The word Indian is not in itself racist in the way the former nickname of the Washington Football Team is. Though the terms Native Americans, First Americans or indigenous peoples are preferred by many today, the activists who led the struggle for land rights and equality beginning in the late 1960s called themselves the American Indian Movement and the building on the Mall is called the National Museum of the American Indian. The issue with the Cleveland baseball team’s name is not about semantics. It is not about the tired arguments surrounding the cliche of political correctness. It is a matter of historical appropriation and misappropriation — the contradictions of a centuries-long relationship between American Indians and a dominant Anglo society that mythologized them while killing them physically and trying to eliminate their culture.

For the past several years, I have been researching a biography of Jim Thorpe, one of the most famous Native Americans, and greatest athletes, in U.S. history. Thorpe was a member of the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma who became an all-American football player at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, won gold medals in the pentathlon and decathlon at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, had the medals stripped from him months later when it was revealed that he had played baseball for money in the Eastern Carolina League, and then went on to play Major League Baseball and star in the earliest days of professional football, serving as the first president of what became the National Football League.

Thorpe’s life was one of extraordinary athletic achievement against the odds, but more than that it reflected the larger condition and treatment of his people, romanticized and diminished at the same time. “Kill the Indian, save the man,” was the motto of the founder of the Carlisle school where Thorpe first found fame. It represented an accepted belief among perhaps well-intentioned but misguided White progressives that the only way for Indians to survive was to drain the Indianness — their language, dress, customs, religions — out of them. Without appreciating the contradiction, Whites would try to do this while appropriating the emblems of Indian culture for themselves, by seeking to add a touch of exoticism to their own histories by claiming a percentage of Indian blood and grabbing Indian names for their states, cities, rivers and sports teams.

Throughout Thorpe’s career, sportswriters used his heritage to propagate stereotypes. When the Carlisle team defeated Penn one year, the Philadelphia Press reported that he and his teammates “played with racial savagery and ferocity.” A cartoon in the Philadelphia Inquirer depicted an Indian in Carlisle headdress, his nose long and drooping with a nostril ring, scalps of past foes hanging from a tomahawk in one hand, rifle in the other, making his way along a war path toward Philadelphia. After Thorpe won his gold medals in Stockholm, a New York writer invented a scene of Jim turning down an invitation to see the King of Sweden. “‘Ugh! Ugh! I don’t know much about kings,’ replied the big Indian, as he grinned bashfully. Offer him my regards and tell him I can’t get away.’” There are scores of examples like these.

One can imagine the number of times in the 105 years that the Cleveland club was called the Indians that the words scalp, wigwam, teepee and hatchet were used in descriptions of them. I don’t know what I thought in 1954, when I loved Cleveland as my first team, but I know what I think now after infusing myself in the life of Jim Thorpe. There are far better ways to honor people than to appropriate their names for your own amusement.