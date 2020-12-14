More good news. It’s a remarkable triumph of science that a safe and effective vaccine has been developed for a virus that wasn’t even identified one year ago. The Food and Drug Administration is likely this week to authorize emergency use of a second vaccine. Despite reports of attempted interference in the approval process by President Trump, Americans should take comfort that external advisory committees of independent scientists have vetted the data. So far, there is overwhelming consensus in the scientific community that the vaccines’ demonstrated benefit far outweighs theoretical risks.

Lots of excitement. The world was charmed last week by 90-year-old Margaret Keenan and 81-year-old William Shakespeare, the first two people in Britain to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Here in the United States, the first batches are slated to go to health-care workers. Videos and other social media posts of doctors and nurses being inoculated this week should help inspire confidence in the vaccine.

Many hiccups. This is the most ambitious vaccination program in U.S. history. The “last mile” between the vaccine leaving storage facilities and shots being given is, in many ways, an obstacle course. The Pfizer vaccine requires ultracold storage, with precise timing necessary to properly deliver, store, thaw and administer the doses. Some things will go wrong. Trucks may break down or be delayed by bad weather. Shipments may not arrive on schedule. Hospitals may get fewer doses than they expected. Other parts of the supply chain, such as needles and syringes, may run low.

This complex operation is occurring against a backdrop of insufficient funding: State health departments had requested $8.4 billion for the effort, only $300 million of which has been allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Without urgent congressional action, Operation Warp Speed’s success in development may not translate to a similar speed for distribution. Any distribution delays will surely be accompanied by a lot of finger-pointing.

Not enough production. Scaling up from the tens of thousands of doses needed for clinical trials to the hundreds of millions for a nationwide vaccine program is no small feat. Already, Pfizer has cut its end-of-year supply projections by half, citing problems with the supplies of raw materials. The allotment going out this week is expected to inoculate about 1 percent of the U.S. population. That’s a long way off from the 70 percent or so who must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Other vaccines could come online in early 2021, though this is far from certain. Just last week, a promising vaccine candidate by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline was found to be insufficiently effective for older individuals, a major setback.

Unexpected side effects. On the first day of vaccine administration in Britain last week, two health-care workers experienced severe allergic reactions to the vaccine. It’s possible that as more and more people are vaccinated, a small number might experience similar or other side effects. Britain proceeded with a cautious approach: warning against vaccinations for anyone with a significant history of allergic reactions. The FDA has issued a much more limited warning. The public should expect intense media scrutiny for adverse reactions, some of which may end up being unrelated to the vaccine.

Heated disagreements. Many unions and special-interest groups are lobbying for members to receive the vaccine next. When allocating a scarce resource, tough choices need to be made. The CDC will offer recommendations, but states decide their own order of priority. Variations are all but certain to cause confusion and must be carefully explained. Whatever the decisions, it’s safe to bet that many people will be angry. Already, many questions have been raised: Should those living in conditions rife for infection, such as inmates, be vaccinated ahead of those with higher risk for severe disease, such as the elderly? Is a meatpacking plant employee more of an essential worker than a teacher or flight attendant? Hard decisions must be made quickly: As thousands of Americans die every day, it would be tragic for vaccines to sit, unused, while policymakers argue.

Vaccine authorization is the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but the end itself is a long way away. As we celebrate the incredible scientific achievement, we must also recognize that the road ahead is filled with new challenges, which must be met with patience, vigilance and grace if as many lives as possible are to be saved.