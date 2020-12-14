Let me be clear that I’m all in favor of eliminating all these kinds of names; it was particularly offensive that the Washington Football Team for so long used an outright slur as its name, but “Indians” was bad enough. Nor is it the case that some number of people getting mad about the change is a good reason not to do it; if obtaining any kind of justice — even in this purely symbolic way — didn’t make people angry, it wouldn’t be so hard to do.

But it will add to the perception on the right that liberals have a grip on culture that becomes tighter all the time. In their view, the left is implementing a kind of cultural totalitarianism whose reach keeps expanding, forcing conservatives to feel ever more like an oppressed minority.

Of course, there’s nothing about the Cleveland team’s name that is of any particular importance to conservatives. And they could very easily say, “Well that’s fine; if it offends people, why not just change it? There’s nothing wrong with trying to be considerate.” Perhaps some will. But for others, it will be proof that liberals keep getting what they want.

The problem conservatives see with what they think of as “political correctness” (and liberals think of as “treating everyone with respect”) is that it makes demands of everyone, including on such day-to-day questions as the language we use, and it has often been successful. Perhaps most strikingly, liberals have been able to exercise cultural power in some very visible ways, sometimes making changes in realms where conservative cultural power has traditionally been more dominant. Like sports.

And the thing about cultural power is that you often don’t recognize it until it’s threatened or lost. When football games were preceded by tributes to the troops, I’m guessing most conservative fans saw it as not “political” at all, just an acknowledgement of something all Americans should honor and not a paid advertisement for the Pentagon, even though that’s exactly what it was. But when the league puts out a statement saying “We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter,” it feels like the liberals have invaded conservative cultural territory. Which they have.

Again, I think it’s good that the NFL did that, just like it’s good that NASCAR finally banned the flying of flags at its events honoring those who waged war on the United States in order to maintain slavery, and it’s good that the Native American team names are falling by the wayside. But to many conservatives it’s just another reason to feel like they and their values are under siege.

And there are good reasons to think that. Whites and Christians are both declining as a proportion of the population, and one of the things that happens as diversity increases is that the dominant group has to make some room for other groups. So yes, the local department store is going to put up a “Happy Holidays” sign, because that’s what’s welcoming to everyone and therefore in the store’s financial interest. That doesn’t mean Christians are being oppressed, unless you think the loss of cultural hegemony is oppression.

But some people do. And it’s important to understand that it can cause disgruntlement even if people don’t particularly care about the substance of what’s being changed. I doubt there were too many conservatives (or any at all) who desperately hoped that Quaker wouldn’t drop Aunt Jemima, but if we’re in a cultural war then any victory for liberal ideas about racial awareness (or anything else) can feel like a loss for conservatives.

And here’s where we get back to politics: As they watch liberals exercising their cultural power, conservatives are going to be more eager to exercise the power they have, especially in the political and legal realms, where our system has given them power that far outstrips their numbers.

Voter suppression, preemption laws that forbid cities from doing things like regulating guns or enhancing workers’ rights, Supreme Court decisions that grant special privileges to conservative Christians, all of it will feel not just right on its merits but a key operation in the larger cultural war, where defeat means annihilation.