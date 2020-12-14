Also, I am not technically a doctor. My whole life people keep addressing me as “Doctor,” erroneously, I think because I am a man, or perhaps because I created life where there was none in a wild fit of hubris and science has yet to determine a good term for someone who does that!

I agree, I do technically possess the kind of knowledge of the natural sciences that might cause someone to be addressed as “Doctor,” and you would think, rationally, that the conversation would stop there. But nothing with me ever stops at a rational bound! I’m Victor Frankenstein! I steal body parts and reassemble them into an enormous being of my own design, I am ignorant in my pride of science, and now, I am writing an op-ed in a major newspaper asking for someone with an advanced degree to be addressed in a less respectful way.

A doctor vows to do no harm. Can it be said that I have done no harm, when I have made a being from assorted corpse components who suffers as my Creature does? Yes, he did do a little bit of murder, and yes, I agree his attitude that he deserves a woman is sort of retrograde, but at least he never addressed anyone as “kiddo"!

Besides, everything that is wrong with him is my fault for building him that way. I just thought, “I want him to be as big as possible, and I’m sure the other details will work themselves out!” But they didn’t! That is on me, and I want the title I have earned by my negligence.

I know that people work hard all their lives to be addressed as Monsters. Am I diminishing Stephen Miller’s achievement by asking for this title? I think not. I have worked hard, too.

I have heard that no one who has not delivered a baby should be addressed as “Doctor” — and all that I have done is to reanimate a grotesque specimen. This is, in a sense, a baby, like when people call their novel or their PhD dissertation a “baby,” but in a stricter more technical sense, it is not a baby. The difference here is that creating a PhD dissertation and unleashing it on the world would make someone else a doctor, whereas creating my creature and unleashing him upon the world made me a Monster. I have rightly won this credential, and I demand to be addressed by it.

They say, too, that it is alarming and wrong to call anyone “Doctor” who could not save you if there were a medical emergency. (That is why people who have degrees in literature or education or who are professors have to refer to themselves as, say, Mr. Faustus.) Could I save you? I cannot even save myself! No, I must perish on this ice floe. It is the only way!

I should not have created a being who would be so pierced by absolute solitude, the kind of acute and painful loneliness only otherwise experienced by a man on the Internet who would gladly and eagerly address a female PhD with whom he disagreed by her correct title. And yet I have done so, and it has caused no end of pain.

I understand when people get mad and say that actually “Monster” should be reserved for people who transform during full moons or write dismissive op-eds about women’s educational credentials. But I think it should be applied to me. And I am a Monster, so you must listen.