To date, Biden has avoided condemning or even commenting on efforts to subvert our democracy. Having run on a platform of unity and compromise, he understandably resists the urge to antagonize Republicans with whom he has pledged to cooperate. He faces a potential wall of obstruction that threatens to block executive and judicial branch nominees and thwart even the most moderate agenda.

Biden’s temptation, therefore, may be to avoid castigating Republicans and to merely praise the courts, the electoral college, the voters and local officials for upholding the rule of law. But that would be a grave error. In failing to denounce those who betrayed democracy, if not by name, at least by category (e.g., House members, conspiracy-mongering lawyers), Biden risks normalizing or at least minimizing the outrageous threat to elections. One cannot uphold the sanctity of elections without admonishing those who undermined them.

Moreover, President Trump should be publicly rebuked for the most egregious violation of his oath of office. Biden should remind the nation that in an election far closer than this one, Al Gore graciously accepted the outcome and pledged to support the new president. Biden should explain that we cannot start a new practice by which the loser in a presidential race refuses to accept the results. And we cannot accept efforts to twist arms of local officials to betray their own oaths to record ballots accurately.

Biden might consider something along the following lines:

The electoral college has reaffirmed the clear and unequivocal results of the presidential election more than a month ago. I won the election by 7 million votes and by the same electoral margin that President Trump won in 2016 — which the opposing party described as a “landslide” victory. The election saw a record turnout and a heartening reaffirmation of the American people’s faith in democracy.

But what followed over the past five weeks has been a disgraceful blemish on America’s democracy. It has damaged our image around the world as the world’s greatest democracy. In nearly 60 cases, courts have summarily rejected utterly baseless claims to disenfranchise millions of voters. Judges nominated by both Democratic and Republican presidents found zero evidence of fraud or irregularities. Recounts were held in some states. These almost perfectly matched the initial counts.

The lawsuits were an abuse of the legal system, and the courts should treat the lawyers who filed them as they would any lawyers who violated their professional responsibilities and brought baseless lawsuits. Efforts by the president and his allies to intimidate local officials were abhorrent; to the extent we need additional legislation to protect officials in the future, Congress should act to protect patriotic Americans who do their jobs honorably. The president and his allies have reprehensibly attempted to undermine the crown jewel of our democracy: free and fair elections. They have lied to the public, spread bizarre and false conspiracies and, in doing so, brought dishonor on themselves. Voters should hold them accountable.

To my Republican friends in Congress, state and local government and in the country at large who did not vote for me but who accepted the results, I say, “Thank you.” Whatever our differences, you are patriots. We may want different policies, but we should never doubt one another’s loyalty and devotion to democracy. Together, I hope we all can work to enhance and protect our democracy so that we may return to the practice upheld by every president and presidential candidate except the current one to accept the election results and enthusiastically turn over the reins of power to his successor. That is the essence of our magnificent democracy.