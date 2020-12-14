In this regard, I can think of few individuals who better meet these criteria than Julian Bond.

Bond was a politician, educator and a civil and human rights leader and activist of international renown. Bond came from a family who revered education. He was a son of the noted educator Horace Mann Bond. Not surprisingly, after 20 years in elective political office, Bond became a college professor and was beloved by his students at American University and the University of Virginia.

While a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta during the early 1960s, he helped found the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. SNCC was the premier student-driven civil rights advocacy organization of the American civil rights movement. In 1971, Bond helped establish the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Ala., one of the nation’s most important civil rights law firms and served as its first president for nearly a decade.

In 1965, Julian Bond was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. He was barred from taking his seat in the House because of his outspoken statements against the Vietnam War. In December 1966, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor in Bond v. Floyd. Thereafter, he served four terms as representative and six terms in the Georgia Senate, from 1975-1986. As a testament to his substance and activism, at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, Bond became the first African American to have his name entered into nomination as a major-party candidate for vice president of the United States. He withdrew himself from consideration, though, because he was too young to serve.

Later, Bond pursued a successful career in media and the arts. He was a writer, poet and television commentator, all the while remaining a persistent opponent of the entrenched remnants of white supremacy. He was always true to his core principles as an agent of change. For many years, he was host of America’s Black Forum, one of the most widely respected news programs of its day. In 1987, Bond narrated the critically acclaimed PBS series “Eyes on the Prize.”

Bond continued his tradition of activism as chairman of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest, largest and most effective civil rights organization. In this role from 1998 to 2010, he helped lead the NAACP on some of its most important campaigns: Voting Rights Act Reauthorization (2006); Fair Sentencing Act, which helped to reduce racial disparities in some drug sentencing; and the Matthew Shepard/James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which helped extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ Americans. Bond helped broaden support for the rights of gay people and other marginalized groups.

I first worked with Bond at the American Civil Liberties Union, where he served on the National Advisory Council. He was a champion of the First Amendment. He believed in the power of constitutionally protected protest, as we see today in the Black Lives Matter movement. I also worked with him at the NAACP, where I served as director of the Washington bureau in the early 1990s. One of our most memorable efforts involved convincing the NAACP board of directors to oppose the Senate confirmation of Judge Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court. It was one of the NAACP’s finest hours!

We also had several chances to work on issues of international human rights. In 2002, Bond and I were part of three-person delegation with noted historian Mary Frances Berry to the United Nation’s Geneva headquarters to present a historic challenge to the failure of the United States to protect Black Americans from the scourge of racial inequality under the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

At the time of his death in 2015, at age 75, Bond was a distinguished scholar at American University and a member of the History Department at the University of Virginia. His love of students endured to the end.

Bond was man for all seasons. For the last 30 years of his life, Bond lived within a mile of Woodrow Wilson High School. He was a role model for student voices turned to activism in pursuit of justice. His work was revered domestically and across the globe.

The nation is at a moment on matters of race that is long overdue. Racial equality is the defining American struggle, one to which Bond dedicated his life. Which path we will take as a nation remains uncertain. However, if the name of Julian Bond were placed on the front of the former Woodrow Wilson High School, it would speak volumes to all who enter.