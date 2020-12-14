DALLAS — “Don’t worry, it’ll grow back,” the men with the power tools said.

I was burning with rage that sunny fall afternoon. I glared at the workers and then looked at my dad. I had insisted that he come outside to see what remained of our 23-year-old fig tree.

My parents planted the fig tree in the mid-'90s. It was seven years before it produced fruit, and I have vivid memories of picking figs in the Texas heat. After the pandemic brought me back to this city, we set up a hammock in the shade of the tree. When I need a place to clear my head, I lie there beneath the fragrant leaves and ash-gray branches.

But these men with the power tools — they cared nothing for my memories, or apparently even for pruning a tree with an eye for the beauty of its shape and fullness. They had stripped the three thick trunks of branches except at the top. What was once a lush tree had been lion-tailed — an ill-advised pruning approach that can seriously damage the health and defenses of a tree.

“Grow back? You don’t know that!” I shot back, and looked to my dad for backup. After all, he was the one who had called these landscapers. “It’ll grow back,” he said quietly.

In this country, many of us can take so much for granted in normal times. We assume that there will be a tomorrow, or a next week, or a next year for us. We go to bed assuming our families and friends will remain in our lives. We assume that our economy will work the same as it always has, that there will be classrooms to send kids to, that we can travel and socialize and live as we always have.

I assumed that my fig tree would always be lush and beautiful and there to give me a sense of hope and rest. But the pandemic has shown us: Life and its beauty can be gone in an instant.

Which in turn has revealed what else we don’t know. Now, so many months along, the things we keep telling ourselves and each other feel hollow. “The fig tree will grow back.” “Normal life will resume,” “America will bounce back stronger after the pandemic.” All these things could be true, but — we all know it — they could also not be true. My family’s lion-tailed, damaged fig tree could die. Our civil rights, including the right to vote and protest, could be rolled back. The pandemic, which is on track to claim 300,000 lives, which has divided us and laid bare so many of America’s deepest flaws, could forever weaken this country.

And sure enough: The landscapers returned the next day, and severed almost half of one of the tree trunks. I was even more angry, but my father still did not understand. He finally got the point when I threatened to take scissors to his favorite pothos plant. “I guess I could have done things differently,” he said. “Okay, you can plant a new fig tree.” In an African household that was the closest I would get to a parental apology.

Why, in this time of loss, did a damaged tree sting so much? So many thousands of people have been losing their lives. A long-time family friend of ours had died from covid-19 several weeks before. In my shock and grief over his death, the harm to my beloved tree was another blow.

Life is precious and precarious. This year has taught me the power of appreciation and gratitude for the beauty in this world — and to share that with others.

During this pandemic, so many of us have found refuge and healing through connecting with nature. Plant-happy friends are getting into flower arrangements, and there is a huge demand for plants. Others take hikes and photograph what they see, or have taken to planting more fruits and vegetables. I hung a hummingbird feeder on the patio during the summer and was thrilled every time one of those tiny little fighter jets came to fill up on sugar solution. When I shared this on social media, others posted photos and videos of their hummingbird friends, too. Then I noticed praying mantises close to the feeder. On #InsectTwitter people pointed out that they have been known to hunt hummingbirds — a reminder that nature, including humans, can be beautiful and vicious at once.

The pandemic has shown us that we are not the earth’s masters, we are just her guests.

As the season changes, and the crisp clarity of the winter sunlight sets, may we do our best to cultivate our awareness of the light and beauty in this world so that we can learn to safeguard our earthly home and each other from the darkness of ignorance and cruelty.

I did eventually buy a little fig tree in a container. I named her Celeste. I’ll do my best to protect her from clueless men with power tools.

