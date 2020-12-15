This has left President-elect Biden with a monumental public communications task. But it also presents him with a big opening.

As David Kessler, a co-chair of Biden’s covid-19 advisory board, put it to me, there is now an “enormous opportunity for the country to come together.”

After talking to Kessler, I believe the Biden team sees the need to combat the current coronavirus surge as an opportunity to rehabilitate a national sense of common purpose and mutual obligation.

But there’s also reason to fear that the downstream polluting effects of the Trump presidency — and continued civil strife over the election’s outcome — could make that extremely hard to pull off.

One of the Biden team’s biggest tasks will be to ramp up public health messaging. Biden has vowed to sign an executive order requiring masks on interstate train and bus travel, and effective communicating with the public about the importance of mask-wearing will be critical.

But Trump has already poisoned the debate over masks for millions of supporters. That deepens the challenge: In addition to making an empirical case for mask-wearing, the Biden team must defuse the political explosiveness of the debate itself.

To this end, Kessler tells me, one goal will be “depoliticizing masks,” grounded in the idea that this debate can “bring the country together.”

“At the end of the day, this is about the President-elect connecting with the American public,” Kessler says, “to emphasize that wearing masks not only protects you, it protects the people around you — your family, friends, neighbors. And it’s a patriotic duty.”

In this coming public communications effort, a transition official told me, “rebuilding the trust of the American people is a priority,” to be accomplished by sticking to “accurate, fact-based information.”

In this telling, sticking to facts will build public trust in government expertise, which will defuse the polarization around masks and around how seriously to take the coronavirus threat. Nicholas Bagley, an expert in health-care law at the University of Michigan, thinks this might work.

“They’ll put scientists up on the podium, not politicians,” Bagley told me. “And they’ll relentlessly push calm, fact-based messages. Attitudes won’t change overnight. But the public may slowly come to understand covid through a less partisan lens."

Vaccine provides grounds for optimism

The striking scenes from around the country of front-line health professionals getting vaccinated offer grounds for cautious optimism. The debate over vaccines might prove less charged than that over masks: Trump can claim credit for the vaccine rollout, and he will no longer have a campaign need to pretend the coronavirus has been crushed by his spectacular leadership.

The Biden team is already laying the groundwork for an intense communications campaign designed to persuade the public to accept vaccines. A lot is riding on the rollout: If it goes well, it could boost confidence in government and science alike.

That could perhaps pull the public toward a willingness to accept more constraints, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, in a spirit of collective action made easier by increasing confidence that the coronavirus is surmountable, that the end is near.

Kessler believes this could be aided by the fact that far more people have had a personal brush with the virus.

“There was a time during this epidemic when the average person said, ‘I don’t know anyone who was affected,’” Kessler told me. “That has changed. Every family has been touched in one way or another.”

The tougher question is whether this can also rehabilitate a sense of national common purpose and mutual obligation. And that, in turn, carries implications for the grand debate over whether liberalism can rehabilitate itself in the wake of Trump’s illiberal presidency.

Rehabilitating common purpose

A common refrain about liberalism — launched by the communitarian and/or democratic socialist left and the populist and/or reactionary right alike — is that its decay helped bring us Trump. Its prioritization of hyper-individualism and meritocratic achievement over the common good, its drift into neoliberalism, led Democrats to get caught off guard by Trump’s populist appeals.

Trump’s horrific failings allowed Biden to beat him, but unless those tendencies are addressed, goes this critique, the rise of another more effective Trumplike demagogue is inevitable.

Whatever the truth of this story, Biden does have an opportunity to rehabilitate the Democratic Party’s commitment to the common good.

Trump’s catastrophic failures on the coronavirus are often thought to reflect mere inaction and incompetence. But in fact, they reflect the Trumpified GOP’s current iteration of illiberalism: The hatred of science, the malevolent turning of a blind eye to blue-state suffering, the cultlike worship of The Leader’s power to declare what reality is.

This allows Biden to try to rehabilitate liberalism as an answer to the pandemic and a rebuttal to this species of illiberalism. It also permits him to incorporate the left’s critique of liberalism’s failures.

“Democrats like Franklin Roosevelt once stood for policies of ‘the common good,’ and said so,” Yale professor Samuel Moyn, who closely tracks critiques of liberalism, told me. Moyn added that liberals can “reclaim” the “rhetoric of the common good,” to both rebut “opportunistic reactionaries” and appeal to the progressive sense of “public community.”

Biden faces some truly epic challenges next year. But look closely, and you can see that the opportunities are also vast.