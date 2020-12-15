See more editorial cartoons

Explore the latest cartoons and animations from Ann Telnaes. | Animated essay: The descent of Trump | The best Telnaes cartoons of 2019

See more editorial cartoons from around the country.

Explore the archive of cartoons from Tom Toles, who retired in 2020.

See more Opinions visual stories and essays.

Follow @PostOpinions on Instagram for editorial cartoons, illustrations and other visuals.

Sign up to receive Opinions pieces, including cartoons, in your inbox six days a week.

Show More