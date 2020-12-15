As of this writing there is good news and bad news. First, Congress may be moving toward passage of a relief bill to address the ongoing crisis. As usual, it has involved Democrats wanting to do whatever is necessary to get the country through the pandemic and the associated economic devastation, while Republicans offer as little help as possible.

The bad news is that the price Republicans have exacted is that there be no aid offered to state and local governments. Or more precisely, that aid has been cordoned off in a separate bill, along with a liability shield for businesses Republicans were seeking. Republicans can’t stomach state and local aid and Democrats object to liability protections, so removing both enables passage of the rest of the bill, which includes unemployment benefits and help for small businesses.

The bill containing just the state and local aid and liability protection is likely to fail. But I want to focus on it at the moment, because it reveals so much.

As tempting as it might be to draw an equivalence between the two parts of the cast-off bill, they’re nothing alike. Democrats want to address an actual need: to help every state in the country deal with the public health and economic effects of the pandemic. Republicans, on the other hand, want to “solve” a problem that doesn’t exist and create more problems in the process.

The challenge states and localities face is simple: The pandemic has increased the demands on their services at the same time that the economic downturn reduced their revenues. Since in most cases they’re required by law to balance their budgets, they have no choice but to impose draconian cuts — often in the form of layoffs — at the worst possible time.

Yet at some point Republicans decided that this is only a problem faced by places where lots of Democrats live, and they’d be damned if they’d help those places. They came up with the term “blue state bailout” to describe what they couldn’t possibly agree to.

Of course, the crisis has affected state and local budgets in Republican and Democratic areas alike, and the funding would be allocated according to factors including population and the depth of the recession in different states. The HEROES Act, which Democrats passed through the House in May, would have provided $206 billion in funding to states won by Trump in 2016 and $208 billion to states won by Hillary Clinton.

But the fact that they’re simply lying about who benefits isn’t the worst thing they’re doing. What’s far more repugnant is the principle that underlies their position, even if they were telling the truth: If Americans need help, we should first determine what party most of them belong to, then provide or withhold that help accordingly.

Whatever else you might disagree with Democrats about, this is simply not something they do. They don’t say “We should extend Medicaid to poor Americans only in blue states,” or “Alabama has some of the lowest-performing students, but since the state votes Republican they shouldn’t get education aid.” Republicans are the only ones who think this way.

Now let’s look at the liability shield Republicans have been demanding.

We’ve seen horror stories like the Tyson meatpacking plant in Iowa where supervisors “took bets on how many workers would get infected with Covid-19, even as they took measures to protect themselves and denied knowledge of the spread of the illness at work." Despite such stories, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed that workers and customers be forbidden from suing businesses for allowing them to contract covid-19 unless they can prove “gross negligence."

That standard is so high that almost no one would be able to reach it; you’d practically have to prove that your employer gave you covid on purpose. This is necessary, McConnell and the Republicans say, because without it there will be a wave of frivolous lawsuits that will unjustly victimize businesses and hamstring the economy.

But if they were right when they contend that without a liability shield then workers and customers will begin suing businesses willy-nilly, it already would have happened. After all, there’s no liability shield in place now. So where’s the wave of frivolous lawsuits?

It doesn’t exist. According to a tracker maintained by the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth that monitors suits related to the pandemic, there have been 23 commercial personal injury complaints, 118 employment claims for things like failure to provide PPE, and 108 wrongful death claims. While I can’t vouch for how complete their data are, given that over 16 million Americans have contracted covid and 300,000 have died, if that’s the magnitude of the lawsuits we’re seeing, it’s almost nothing.

In fact, lawsuits filed by people angry at public health measures — which of course wouldn’t be affected by the Republicans’ bill — seem far more numerous. But heaven forbid the family of a dead meat-packer might be able to sue his employer and get their case heard in court.