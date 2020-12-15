Biden embraced a remarkably progressive agenda during the campaign, but many of his early appointments — lacking vision or new ideas — and his skittishness about his executive powers augur poorly. It will likely fall to progressive leaders and movements to force Biden to step up to that Roosevelt moment. Unlike the early days of the Obama administration, they are rising to the occasion.

Thanks to growing electoral strength and successful protests, progressives enter 2021 with a growing consensus around a bold reform agenda. And they are urging Biden not to wait for legislation — a tough prospect given a likely GOP-controlled Senate — but to act in his first days in office through executive orders and other similar actions.

Already, Biden has committed to returning to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, reviving the New START accord, ending the travel ban on Muslims, and extending protections for DACA residents. But progressives — led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and the Congressional Progressive Caucus in the House — argue that Biden could go further and jump-start the reform era. The lawmakers believe these changes can be made by raising the minimum wage on federal contractors to $15 per hour, expanding workers’ rights to organize, forgiving billions in student loan debt, issuing mandatory OSHA health and safety standards for workplaces, declaring climate change a national emergency and drastically lowering the price on selected essential drugs by using compulsory licensing authority.

Progressives are backing this agenda with increasing muscle inside and outside Congress. In the House, the energy will come from nearly 100 members of the CPC. While other Democrats struggled, the CPC came out of the 2020 election with more members and far greater cohesion. The dynamic Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is now sole chair; she is backed by a new 26-member executive board that reflects the caucus’s diversity and energy, including progressive stars like vice chair Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), whip Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), vice chair for policy Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and newly elected insurgents like Marie Newman (D-Ill.), Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). For the first time, the CPC has voted to require members to act collectively. If a proposition gains a two-thirds majority in the caucus, members are committed to vote as a bloc. The CPC may lose some progressives in name only, but will gain influence from the power of voting as a unit.

This leadership is backed by movements on the ground. Black Lives Matter sparked the largest interracial demonstrations in history. Climate change mobilizations continue to build. Teacher strikes in red states have demonstrated the potential of worker action. One more notable example is the Poor People’s Campaign, which has mobilized millions of the 140 million poor and low-income people in 43 states. The campaign has just released its 14-point agenda for Biden’s first 100 days which tracks much of the progressive agenda noted above.

In a virtual town hall later this week, the PPC’s co-chair Rev. William Barber and Jayapal, will join with MoveOn and other organizations, as well as thousands of workers and low-income and poor people, to remind Biden where his victory came from. For all the talk about Biden’s reach into the suburbs, his victory was built on dramatic margins among people of color, single women, low-income voters and the young.

Moreover, as several polls show, large majorities favor key progressive reforms such as a $15 per hour minimum wage, Green New Deal, government-guaranteed health care and some form of student debt relief. Jayapal notes that eight incumbents ran and won on Medicare-for-all in swing districts, and 7 of 8 endorsers of the Green New Deal were victorious. Progressive ballot initiatives — Florida backing a $15 per hour minimum wage with 60 percent of the vote, Colorado mandating 12 weeks of paid family leave, Arizona hiking taxes on the rich to increase funding for public education — passed in red and blue states.

In a crisis as severe as the one Biden inherits, boldness is the only hope for success. With the reduced Democratic majority in the House and quite possibly a Republican Senate, Biden faces formidable opposition. His best hope is quick, tangible action addressing real needs — and to galvanize popular support to overcome obstruction. Progressives are geared up to show the way and to have his back. Now he has to choose.