My colleague Aaron Blake writes of Trump’s repetitive failure to get a court — any court — to upend an election: “All told, at least eight judges appointed by Trump have ruled against or declined to bolster the pro-Trump effort pushing baseless allegations of massive voter fraud and irregularities, as did another on his Supreme Court shortlist,” he writes. “And of the 46 people on those shortlists, more than 10 percent have failed to ‘come through’ for him.”
It is not surprising that real judges — however ideologically steeped in Federalist Society doctrine (e.g., according extreme deference to executive authority, eschewing stare decisis in the name of achieving its social agenda, treating “religious liberty” as a broad license for private actors to violate laws) — still behave like judges. They need evidence to decide claims. They need a case or controversy to rule. They must have a party before them with standing.
Alexander Hamilton thought (incorrectly) that courts’ inherent qualities would severely restrict their influence. As he wrote in Federalist No. 78:
Whoever attentively considers the different departments of power must perceive, that, in a government in which they are separated from each other, the judiciary, from the nature of its functions, will always be the least dangerous to the political rights of the Constitution; because it will be least in a capacity to annoy or injure them. The Executive not only dispenses the honors, but holds the sword of the community. The legislature not only commands the purse, but prescribes the rules by which the duties and rights of every citizen are to be regulated. The judiciary, on the contrary, has no influence over either the sword or the purse; no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of the society; and can take no active resolution whatever. It may truly be said to have neither FORCE nor WILL, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even for the efficacy of its judgments. . . .It proves incontestably, that the judiciary is beyond comparison the weakest of the three departments of power.. . [T]he general liberty of the people can never be endangered from that quarter; I mean so long as the judiciary remains truly distinct from both the legislature and the Executive.
That is a sentiment Republicans used to uphold — before they asked the Supreme Court and lower federal courts to make the judiciary superior not merely to the other branches, but to the democratic will of the people. That is about as “activist” a demand as one could make of courts.
The irony is that while many Republican politicians have come to see the courts as their bulwark against public opinion that routinely rules against them (e.g., in favor of gun control, access to abortion), their appointed judges almost always believe that what they are doing is distinct from errand-running for the right. Conservative judges, however faulty one might think their reasoning, actually believe they can discern and enforce the meaning of the Constitution as it was written (even if they tend to skip past the expansive language of the 14th Amendment). Progressive judges, meanwhile, actually believe their job is to read the Constitution in ways perhaps not originally intended but nevertheless faithful to the language of the document and the structure of our government (e.g., protecting gender under the 14th Amendment). Whatever their jurisprudential disagreements, judges take pride in ruling on facts and law and reaching an outcome that is defensible.
We should take note that many — if not most — of the decisions denying the ludicrous claims advanced by pro-Trump lawyers made clear that courts had the power to “grant the relief” desired — in other words, to throw an election. The courts’ words might fall on deaf ears among the Trumpian right, but it should provide comfort to the rest of the country that unlike the Republicans who nominated and confirmed them, even “conservative” judges feel duty-bound to act in a judicial capacity — not as handmaidens to an authoritarian party that cares only that its side wins.
The judiciary’s power rests on its credibility with the public to behave as judges. That is endangered whenever highly ideologically judges such as now-Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh lashes out at Democrats, or when justices blithely reverse precedent simply because the court’s composition has changed. It is why Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., the quintessential institutionalist, tries to steer the court away from acting in sweeping ways that are likely to be perceived as water-carrying for the right (e.g., not eradicating decades-old abortion precedent, upholding the Affordable Care Act).
As one party becomes unmoored to democracy, courts continue to exercise self-control in deploying their power and in jealously protecting the distinction between themselves and the political branches. The bar was low and the outcome obvious, but they succeeded in doing that in throwing out Trump’s specious claims.
Watch Opinions videos:
Read more: