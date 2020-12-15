Turkey has certainly strayed from the NATO consensus on Russia, which led to a major strategic error, thinking it can get away with an affair with Vladimir Putin and still remain in the transatlantic marriage. But the Trump administration’s inept diplomacy and incoherent interventions encouraged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pursue this course. After all, Trump publicly espoused Turkey’s arguments for the purchase of the S-400 system, provided cover from congressional sanctions and, behind the scenes, promised to make the pressure go away.

But Washington never balked. As someone who has covered U.S.-Turkish relations over the past decade, I was surprised to see the United States making little fuss about the S-400 system in 2017 or 2018. During his first two years, Trump’s bilateral meetings were all about praising Erdogan’s leadership, which essentially served as a wink and a nod for the Turkish leader to consolidate power and continue his crackdown on dissidents, political opponents, writers and journalists. In 2018, the U.S. diplomatic focus was mostly on securing the release of Andrew Brunson, an evangelical pastor wrongfully imprisoned in Turkey.

When Trump did speak about the issue at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019, it was to repeat the Turkish talking points on why it had purchased the Russian system, twisting the timeline on Ankara’s Patriot missile negotiations with the Obama administration. Erdogan “is a tough cookie,” Trump said. “He goes out during the Obama administration; he wants to buy our Patriot missile. Right? They wouldn’t sell it to him. … He goes to Russia, and he makes a deal for the S-400. … He paid them money — a lot of money. … As soon as he bought it, people went back to him, from our country, and they said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you to use that system,’ because it’s not the NATO system, et cetera, et cetera … ‘We’ll sell you the Patriot.’ He said, ‘It’s too late. I already bought it.’ ” Trump repeatedly asserted that Turkey had been treated unfairly (“you can’t do business that way. It’s not good.”) and he promised Erdogan that his administration would not seek sanctions.

If you were Erdogan, you could be forgiven for thinking your purchase of Russian goods had America’s tacit approval. By the time Congress got the Trump administration to focus on the missile system in late 2019, amid rising tensions from Turkey’s incursion into Syria, it was already too late: the S-400 had already arrived in Turkey. Trump invited Erdogan and congressional leaders into a partially televised couples-therapy session in the White House, with the U.S. president reportedly remaining “neutral” during the heated discussion.

But now, with the sanctions finally in place and Trump on his way out, it will be up to the Biden administration to set clear parameters to restore ties with Turkey. Erdogan is a pragmatist — he will push back if he can but change course if he cannot get results. If it wasn’t for Trump, I doubt the Turkish leader would have purchased the S-400 or so greatly expanded his attacks on Turkish civil society and human rights.

Faced with declining popularity, an economic crisis and a new U.S. administration, Erdogan seems to be trying to change course. The Turkish president has already started talking about reform and the rule of law. With dexterous diplomacy and a smart use of carrots and sticks, Washington could get Erdogan to agree to a face-saving solution that allows Ankara to keep the S-400s, perhaps locked away in a warehouse.

It’s clear that without Trump’s reckless diplomacy over the past four years, Turkey would not have so deviated from the West and its human rights record would not have grown so abysmal. The Biden administration has a chance to reverse some — but not all — of this. A gradual “reset” will have to start with an S-400 compromise, human rights reforms and a coordinated policy in Syria. This will allow Turkey and the United States to salvage the remainder of the alliance, keep Turkey in NATO and pave the path for a compromise in the brewing eastern Mediterranean crisis.

This is doable — it just needs a U.S. administration to deliver a clear message that doesn’t embolden Erdogan’s authoritarian instincts.