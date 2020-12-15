But the truth is that barring extraordinary and unforeseen events — another economic collapse on top of the one we’re living through, an invasion of extraterrestrials — Biden’s ratings will probably stay within a narrow range, something like 45 - 55 percent, through his entire time in office.

Already, Biden is enjoying only the smallest of post-election bumps, far less than what many of his predecessors saw. In the past, a candidate would get elected, then look like a winner, becoming the vessel for the hopes and dreams of an optimistic nation.

According to Gallup (which has been testing presidential approval since Harry Truman was in office), most presidents had high approval ratings at first. Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Carter, and George H.W. Bush all topped 70 percent approval at some point in their first weeks in office, while others saw approval in the 60s.

But that isn’t going to happen with Biden.

The reason, of course, is partisan polarization, which is a long and complicated story but became almost total during George W. Bush’s second term. The best way to see it may be to look at how members of the opposition party think of the president.

For example, consider Jimmy Carter. In his first year in office, his approval among Republicans regularly topped 50 percent. We think about him today as an unpopular loser, but particularly in his first two years, his approval was quite strong. Even in 1980, with his reelection looming, Carter’s approval among Republicans was over 40 percent for a time. His successor, Ronald Reagan, also saw approval among Democrats of well over 40 percent at times.

It’s hard to imagine we’ll ever see those kinds of numbers again. Barack Obama’s approval among Republicans was stuck between 10 and 15 percent for most of his time in office, and Trump did even worse among Democrats, staying in the single digits for most of his term.

There’s no doubt that the contempt partisans hold for presidents of the other party is sincere, but it’s also self-consciously performative. Pollsters and academics have known for decades that when a respondent is interviewed, it’s a particular kind of social interaction that is subject to distortion like all our social interactions. For instance, “social desirability bias” leads people to be dishonest in ways they think will make them look better; the classic example is that even in an election in which we know 50 percent of people voted, about 70 percent will claim they voted, since some number who didn’t vote still want to look like responsible citizens.

But now that party identity has become so tribal, not only are partisans less likely to approve of a president from the other party no matter how he’s actually performing, they’re less likely to tell a pollster they approve of him. With all the polls we conduct and all the time we spend talking about them, polling respondents have become extremely self-aware. At least some of them may ask themselves not only “Do I think the president is doing a good job?” but also “Do I want to drive up his approval ratings and make it seem like he’s doing a good job when he’s a Democrat and I’m a Republican?”

It was one of the most remarkable features of Trump’s presidency that no matter what he did or how badly he screwed up, his approval rating barely budged, never moving more than a few points in either direction. Something similar could wind up being true of Biden, although he doesn’t inspire the same kind of extreme opinions as Trump, whom everyone seemed to either worship or loathe. There are plenty of Americans who think Biden is just okay — and might change their minds in one direction or the other.