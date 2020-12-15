The biggest story could be yet to come — but it will likely have to wait until Joe Biden becomes president.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, has undoubtedly watched closely how negotiations unfolded in the other deals. He’s feeling the pressure from Trump and Jared Kushner, who has spearheaded the president’s Middle East policy and is often reported to have a close relationship with the Saudi leader.. But MBS, as the crown prince is known in the West, is keeping an eye on what comes after Trump and is saving this valuable card to make a deal with the new team.

Announcing an agreement with Israel now, while Trump is still in office, would be a lovely parting gift. But MBS has to prepare for the next four years — when a less acquiescent U.S. president will hold the reins.

The most visible obstacle appears to be a divergence of opinions inside the kingdom about whether Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and one of the most powerful Arab countries, should move to sign a formal peace agreement with the Jewish state. That would entail Riyadh leaving behind its long-standing pledge to wait until Israelis and Palestinians make peace.

State media recently declared that King Salman, MBS’s father, has reaffirmed “the kingdom’s steadfast position toward the Palestinian issue.” And at least one other prominent Saudi, Prince Turki al-Faisal, unexpectedly blasted Israel during a recent meeting in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, there is also evidence that an influential segment of the ruling family wants peace with the Israelis. Among them is Prince Bandar bin Sultan, a former longtime ambassador to Washington, who lambasted Palestinian leaders a few weeks ago, saying the Palestinian cause has been robbed by Israel and by Palestinian leaders equally.

Most importantly of all, MBS appears keen to formalize what is a semi-secret relationship with Israel. He comes from a generation that seems less devoted to the Palestinian cause. And his ties with Israel would help advance his key priorities.

In addition to holding power, MBS has two primary goals: protecting the kingdom from Iran and moving the Saudi economy away from its oil dependence. On both of those fronts, a partnership with Israel would be fruitful. In fact, Israel and Saudi Arabia are already partners in their efforts to contain Iran.

Would MBS make a deal with Israel if his father disagreed? Consider what he has done so far. He has cut off relations with neighboring Qatar and implemented an unrelenting blockade of the country. He has imprisoned prominent Saudi figures and forced them to hand over much of their wealth. He defanged the religious police. He launched a war in Yemen.

So the answer must be “yes.” MBS follows his own advice, and he would convince his father to go along.

But not yet.

Look at what other Arab countries have bartered in exchange for peace with Israel. Morocco got Washington’s recognition of its occupation of Western Sahara, something it wasn’t able to achieve for four decades. The UAE received the go-ahead for a highly controversial purchase of advanced fighter jets. Sudan was just taken off the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Bahrain has not received anything we know of, but it’s worth noting that the tiny Gulf state would not have made this risky move without Riyadh's clear approval.

Because Saudi Arabia is the biggest prize, MBS knows that he can play hard to get and ultimately obtain great rewards — even though he and Israel are eager to make the relationship official.

That’s because of all the foreign policy moves by the Trump administration, Israel’s diplomatic normalization is the one Biden wants to protect and expand. The peace deals create a more stable Middle East, even if they ignore the Palestinians. The notion that all the problems in the Middle East stemmed from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and that relations between Israel and its neighbors would have to wait for a deal with Palestinians, has now been debunked.

Biden has vowed to take a tougher line on Saudi Arabia, particularly regarding human rights. The Trump administration protected MBS even after his agents killed and dismembered Jamal Khashoggi, a Post contributing columnist.

MBS is likely to wait until Biden is in office before making a deal with Washington on relations with Israel. And this time, Israel will also have to trade.

The best bet is that, in exchange for normalization, MBS would extract some leniency on human rights from Washington. He may also get some U.S. concessions in negotiations with Iran. Israel, too, will have to pay, perhaps by restraining settlement construction in the West Bank.

In the end, Israel and Saudi Arabia are eager to establish diplomatic relations. Both want them. But under Biden, the deal-making will look very different.