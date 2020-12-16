First, Republicans’ demands are not related to actual conditions in the country. They have demanded that the bill include protections for companies against lawsuits related to covid-19, but there is virtually no litigation against employers for covid-19 exposure and, in any event, tort litigation under state law would likely be unsuccessful (e.g., causation would be hard to prove). Nevertheless, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has made this a red line, either because he is beholden to business interests and a right-wing base (neither of which think logically about tort liability) or because he needed an excuse to avoid a deal. Likewise, Republicans’ objection to state and local funding is irrational and counterproductive when even red states such as Kentucky are facing a budget collapse and layoffs of public employees. Arguing on the merits is rarely the way to win over Republicans.

Second, as Jason Furman, former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, observed, sometimes it is worth letting Republicans have something ludicrous but harmless. He tweeted that “a better template for deals next year is to give up a bit more in exchange for getting more. In this case, the GOP demand for liability protections was high symbolism relative to substance (few lawsuits anyway), [so I] wish Dems had given that in exchange for more state aid.” We do not know if that deal was possible, but if so, it is hard to argue against Furman’s position.

Third, red-state Republicans want things, too. The notion that Republicans, even very conservative ones, are against “big government” is laughable given the size of the deficit and the unimpeded growth in spending over decades. Whether it is military bases in their districts, hospital support, better access to broadband or rural child care, there are plenty of attractive items Democrats can throw into a stimulus package. Given that neither side believes in lowering the deficit (although Republicans will pretend they do under a Democratic president), Democrats should be willing to win over Republicans with rural benefits in whatever spending package they propose. (These may also be good policy as we seek to narrow the urban-rural divide.)

Fourth, Republicans like federalism; Democrats during the Trump presidency learned to appreciate it as well. Republican governors on balance tend to be more responsible and more fact-based than Republicans in the House and Senate. Democrats should therefore be amenable to sending money to the states with fewer federal controls than they might otherwise want. If Republicans, for example, can be talked into sending billions to states for Medicaid, Democrats should not balk if some Republicans in some states want to impose work requirements. This is the nature of compromise.

Fifth, the bipartisan group of senators negotiating the stimulus package showed they can successfully move McConnell. As I have noted, Democrats must seek out moderate Republicans such as Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) as well as a few conservatives (e.g., Utah’s Mitt Romney, Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy) to make deals. The coalition may shift on a case-by-case basis, but so long as enough Republicans demand action, McConnell will find it harder to obstruct popular initiatives.

Finally, there will always be Democrats who say, “It’s not enough. We should hold out for more.” While attractive, this is rarely productive when the other side feels comfortable just saying no. The stimulus package is a case in point. President-elect Joe Biden is telling Democrats to make the deal now — and then wait until he is in office to get more. Biden’s confidence in his own ability to win over Republicans might be exaggerated, but given the outcome of the 2020 election, there is no other option but, in football terms, to grind out three yards and a cloud of dust before coming back on the next snap for more gains.