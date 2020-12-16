But there’s a danger in Biden’s concern for the feelings of Republicans, particularly when it comes to what he may think that expressing and demonstrating that concern can actually accomplish.

Biden ran on the idea that the country was hungry for unity after a period of rancor, and he was the person to shepherd us toward it. As it happens, Barack Obama said the same thing in 2008, as did George W. Bush in 2000 and Bill Clinton in 1992. But beyond tossing lines into speeches about how we’re all Americans and we rise or fall together, can a president actually turn down the temperature of partisanship, and in so doing make it possible to get more accomplished? And is expressing concern for the feelings of the opposition party the way to do it?

Biden seems eager to try. Axios reports that he is considering choosing a Republican “for Commerce secretary as a way to signal to red-state Americans he understands their concerns and plans to address them.”

This is Axios’s description and not a quote, so it’s hard to know whether that’s something deeply felt by many people inside the transition, let alone Biden himself. But let me suggest that there are approximately zero Republican voters in America whose feelings about Biden will be shaped by whether he chooses a Republican to be secretary of commerce.

This seems almost designed to drive Democrats up the wall, not because they care all that much about who the secretary of commerce is, but because by now they’re pretty sick and tired of how solicitous everyone is of the feelings of Republicans. After a thousand news articles plumbing the perspectives of Trump voters in Midwestern diners, most Democrats think they know exactly what Republicans feel, and they’re not particularly interested in pandering to it.

But Biden remains convinced that appreciating and considering those feelings is essential to his success. In particular, he wants to show Republicans in the Senate that he knows what they’re feeling — especially if Democrats don’t win both runoffs in Georgia and the chamber remains in Republican hands.

And that includes showing them that he presumes they’re people of good will who could work with him. “I may eat these words, but I predict to you: As Donald Trump’s shadow fades away, you’re going to see an awful lot change” in the Senate, he recently said.

Democrats see this as dangerous naivete that suggests Biden will waste time wooing Republicans who will string him along but wind up giving him nothing in the end. And since Republicans won’t publicly say, “We intend to oppose him on everything so his presidency is a failure,” Biden is actually helping them propagate the fiction that they’re operating in good faith.

So where is Biden coming from? Let me suggest a calculation he might be making.

If Republicans do keep the Senate (it will be 52-48 if they hold both seats in Georgia), the only way he can get any legislation passed is to peel off two or more of them on any particular bill. What he needs is for those senators — say, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — to feel that the controversy at hand isn’t partisan, so they can be comfortable putting aside their party loyalty, if only for a vote or two.

Senate Republicans are not going to be charmed into supporting progressive policy goals; it’s not as though they’ll abandon their opposition to increasing the minimum wage because they decide Biden is a great guy. But there’s at least the possibility that a few will support something like infrastructure spending — a policy they don’t really object to on substantive terms and would have supported under a Republican president — if Biden can convince them it isn’t really a partisan question.

Can he do that? Maybe not. They’ll be under intense pressure from McConnell, who will maintain the support of nearly all of his caucus for a strategy based on opposing Biden on everything so conditions in the country worsen and his administration looks ineffectual.

But Biden has faith, both in his own powers of persuasion and in the fundamental goodness of the Senate, the institution where he spent most of his career. As someone who sees politics as intensely personal — the comforting hand on a voter’s shoulder, the quiet meeting of minds in the cloakroom — Biden will be compelled by the idea that despite all the reasons his administration could fail, he winds up succeeding by using his skills and empathy to move the Senate just as far as it needs to go, and is ultimately rewarded by a country that sees the results and approves.

That’s the story Biden would love to write about his presidency: a story of his political prowess, the redemption of an institution he loves and the validation of his belief that national unity is possible, at least in some measure.

By now it’s clear that he feels it strongly enough that he won’t stop trying, even if all the consideration of Republicans’ feelings looks like it isn’t getting him anywhere. So don’t expect him to change.