The Post has published a sampling of editorial cartoons in print every Saturday since the start of the year, and every day online since Tom Toles’s retirement in November. Here are our favorites from 2020.
(Lisa Benson) (Michael de Adder) (Pia Guerra) (Walt Handelsman for the Times-Picayune/the Advocate) (Horsey for the Seattle Times) (Kal for the Baltimore Sun) (Luckovich for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) (Luckovich for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) (Margulies) (Ohman for the Sacramento Bee) (Rob Rogers) (Sheneman for the Star-Ledger) (Sheneman for the Star-Ledger) (Kevin Siers for the Charlotte Observer)
