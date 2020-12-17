This factor — that the failure to get badly needed aid to state and local governments could hold back the economic rebound — is probably a key reason that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is so adamantly against this assistance. That it could render the recovery more grueling and miserable is probably a feature of McConnell’s opposition, not a bug.

The emerging deal does not include $160 billion in state and local aid that had been in an earlier version. Democrats wanted this, but it was removed, along with the liability shield for businesses that McConnell wants (and Democrats oppose), on the grounds that each was an insurmountable sticking point for the other side.

The idea behind putting those aside was to get to a deal on the rest of the package, which includes stimulus payments to individuals and supplemental unemployment insurance (albeit at stingy levels), aid to small businesses, funding for vaccine distribution and other things.

All those things are obviously critical, and it’s understandable that state and local aid has been put aside for now. But in getting this done, McConnell may be doing more than it first appears to accomplish his apparent goal of undermining Joe Biden’s presidency.

A new analysis from Moody’s projects that if no assistance is forthcoming, state and local governments will “be forced to raise taxes or cut spending by between $171 billion and $301 billion over the next year and a half.”

“These are big shortfalls,” Michael Leachman, vice president for state fiscal policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told me. “That’s a lot of teachers, health-care workers and firefighters whose jobs are at risk if the federal government continues to shirk its responsibility.”

Though the Moody’s analysis also notes that these shortfalls will vary wildly from one state to the next, it concludes that “nearly every state will see significant fiscal stress this year and next.”

Moody’s concludes:

Given how much states and especially local governments have already cut during the pandemic, there is little left to trim without hitting bone. About 1.3 million public sector workers have already been laid off since the start of the pandemic, leading to the smallest state and local government workforce since 2001. What is certain is that there will be sizable budget shortfalls to address in nearly all states through the summer of 2022. The only real question is whether that money will come from U.S. taxpayers over time funding federal debt issued at record low interest rates, or from state and local taxpayers more immediately from tax hikes and other austerity measures. The answer carries significant economic and fiscal consequences for years to come.

Here’s what this means: We might be looking at a bloodbath.

The pandemic has already forced massive layoffs at the state and local level. (A lot of this is driven by the decline in sales and income tax revenues resulting from the rise in joblessness and decline in consumption from the pandemic-driven pullback in economic activity.)

So we can either give the state and local governments more federal aid financed by borrowing, Moody’s is saying, or they will need to implement still more austerity. The latter would further harm the recovery next year, and possibly longer.

“Soon the states are going to be writing their budgets for next year,” Leachman told me. “If they’re cutting jobs and cutting contracts for businesses and imposing other forms of austerity, that’s going to slow the economy for many months into the future.”

Because states will be making budget decisions over the next few months, Leachman continued, they will be writing budgets soon, and the failure to get aid in that time window would constitute a trap of sorts that must be avoided.

If we don’t, Leachman said, “for another year, our economy is going to be weakened. We need to support states and localities now, or we’re setting ourselves up for a weak recovery long into the future.”

We’ve been down this road before, of course. McConnell and Republicans went to great lengths to starve the recovery in the aftermath of the Great Recession, to cripple Barack Obama’s presidency, and austerity at the state and local level was a big part of that story. We may be about to see a rerun.

It’s a really brutal situation: Congress does need to get this deal done to get some money into the economy and help to millions of people, even if it means doing so without state and local aid. But Biden and Democrats are going to have to push really hard for this early next year and do it really quickly. Or we may be lodged in McConnell’s trap one more time.