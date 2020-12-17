We know this is going to be an important part of our debate in the coming years, because we’re at one of the turning points of a now-familiar cycle. When Republicans are in power, they pursue the policies they want, especially large tax cuts for the wealthy (which never produce the explosion of growth Republicans promise), and perhaps the occasional war. The debt goes up. Then when a Democrat becomes president, Republicans pretend to be horrified at our rising debt and demand that it be addressed through austerity policies that hurt ordinary people and restrain economic growth.

Republicans are aided in their efforts by two important features of public opinion, both of which Democrats must understand if they’re going to wage an effective war on debt hysteria.

The first is that when Democrats point out what hypocrites Republicans are, the voters just don’t care.

This is hard for Democrats to come to grips with. It’s irresistible, when some Republican says “We really have to get our debt under control,” to cry “You didn’t say that when you were voting for that huge tax cut, you hypocrite!” But that’s an argument about rhetoric, and like arguments about process, it just flies past most voters without making much of an impact.

Which brings us to the second important fact about public opinion: You need to fight debt hysteria with something rather than nothing.

Abstract arguments about why debt is actually not a problem do matter; for instance, it would help if everyone knew that economists now understand that for the United States, a large debt has not turned out to be as dangerous as it was once thought to be. Our debt is now over $27 trillion, but that hasn’t produced hyperinflation or spiraling interest rates on U.S. government bonds.

Furthermore, the national debt doesn’t operate in the same way a household’s debt does. It’s very tempting for people to make an analogy to something they understand from their own lives, even if it’s extraordinarily misleading; in fact, that’s what Republicans count on. So they say things like “Americans have to balance their family budgets, and the government should too,” when in fact the government doesn’t have to balance its budget.

And at times of financial stress — like right now — when families would tighten their belts rather than taking on more debt, it’s precisely the time when government should be spending as much as it possibly can, to shore up the economy.

The good news is that when confronted with an immediate need, people will be happy to set aside concerns about the national debt.

You can see that clearly in this new poll the progressive group Data for Progress did for Vox. When they presented respondents with a choice between passing a new coronavirus relief bill and getting the debt under control, the relief bill was preferred by 74 percent to 21 percent. When they asked about specific measures — unemployment relief, $1,200 checks, money to help schools open — as opposed to cutting the deficit, support went even higher.

At the same time, the poll suggests there is plenty of what we might consider latent debt worry. For instance, when they asked whether limiting debt should be a priority for Joe Biden “as he’s determining the spending needed for different policy proposals,” 45 percent said yes and 40 percent said no.

What does that pattern tell us? When you ask people if the debt is bad, they’ll say yes. But if you ask them if it’s more important than specific things they think are good for the government to do, they stop worrying so much about it.

So if Democrats want to fight debt hysteria, here’s what they need to do. First, get over the temptation to waste time documenting and critiquing Republican hypocrisy. Second, don’t grant that debt is a problem that requires immediate action. And third, frame questions about debt not in the abstract but as a choice between reducing the deficit and doing the things we want to do.

If a Republican says “We have an obligation to future generations to cut the deficit,” the proper response is, “What’s important right now is giving unemployed Americans help in this time of crisis/making sure people have health coverage/giving schools the resources they need/getting everyone vaccinated. That’s the immediate problem. We can talk about the deficit later.”