Like so much else that Trump came in contact with (as political strategist Rick Wilson put it, “everything Trump touches dies”), the award will need to be restored to its former luster. With so many Americans having lost confidence in government or having become despondent about the character of the country, it is even more critical that we elevate men and women of character and accomplishment.

The award spans diverse fields, including the arts, law, sciences, education, business, politics and philanthropy. Since Trump certainly will not, I would recommend the following (confining myself to only a few of those fields):

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (in memoriam): The only woman and Jewish American to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, she fulfilled the edict to “form a more perfect Union” through her litigation and years on the Supreme Court.

John McCain (in memoriam): He received a slew of military awards, but for his service in the Senate, as a champion of human rights, as the savior of the Affordable Care Act, as an early conservative champion of fighting climate change and as a principled, decent presidential candidate, he surely deserves recognition.

José Andrés: Although he is a world-famous chef and celebrated restaurateur, his greatest contribution may be as a humanitarian who has fed victims of disasters (natural and otherwise) and personified the meaning of “love thy neighbor.” His organization, World Central Kitchen, once more came to the rescue this year. By July 2020, he had already fed some 16 million people around the globe. In the midst of the country’s worst domestic disaster (a pandemic that killed more than 300,000 and wrecked the economy), his organization filled a vital need. The Washingtonian reports:

Unlike in a typical disaster, the US supply chain was intact. And restaurants desperately needed business. Nationwide, 83 percent of restaurant workers had been laid off. As long as the nonprofit could raise money, it could help send cooks back to their kitchens. [As of July] 2,200 restaurants are participating in the Restaurants for the People program. Though the outlays are unlikely to cover every eatery’s pre-pandemic balance sheets, World Central estimates it has sent along more than $48 million, accounting for 200,000 meals in Washington alone that restaurants may not have had ordered otherwise.

With poverty rising and food insecurity reaching new highs, Andrés underscores the importance of serving (literally and otherwise) others in need.

The Rev. James Lawson Jr.: A member of the founding generation of civil rights leaders, an adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and mentor to figures such as Diane Nash and John Lewis, he was a guiding force for the movement from the Woolworth lunch counter sit-in to the Freedom Rides to the March on Washington and beyond. He was instrumental in translating Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolent resistance to the United States, an intellectual and strategic framework that virtually every American civil rights organization has adopted.

Leon Panetta: Having been elected to Congress nine times and having held just about every big job in the executive branch (director of the Office of Management and Budget, White House chief of staff, CIA director and defense secretary), he is an exemplar of public service. Trusted by both parties, he was a muscular and effective centrist. He should be a role model for progressives who want to accomplish something — even in the face of tenacious and often mean-spirited opposition.