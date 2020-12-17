That is pretty much the fate of Trump’s most nefarious henchmen — minus the killer fish, of course. They’re still alive, but they’re dead to Trump. It doesn’t matter how many norms or even laws you violated on the president’s behalf. If you do one thing wrong (i.e., right) by failing to carry out his latest and most dastardly plot, you are likely to wind up in the shark tank — metaphorically, of course.

Attorney General William P. Barr was dismissed more gently than most. Trump tweeted on Monday that Barr had “done an outstanding job” but was “leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.” But otherwise Trump has made little attempt to hide his fury at his attorney general. He was irate before the election that Barr refused to indict Democrats such as Joe Biden for unspecified crimes. It was, Trump said, “a very sad, sad situation.” Barr further saddened his boss by admitting that there was no evidence of widespread election fraud. Sadness turned to “sayonara” with the news that Barr had properly refused to disclose investigations of Hunter Biden’s financial dealings. “Bill Barr should have stepped up,” Trump fumed.

Trump seemed to forget all of the times that Barr did “step up” when he shouldn’t have. Barr lied about the findings of then-special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, falsely claiming Trump had been exonerated. He went easy on Trump cronies, moving to dismiss charges against Michael Flynn and reduce the sentence of Roger Stone. He even appointed a special counsel to probe the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia. “Barr will go down in history as the worst attorney general of our lifetimes,” wrote Joyce Vance, a law professor and former U.S. attorney. But no matter how far Barr went in undermining the rule of law, it was never far enough for Trump.

Barr’s fate recalled the downfall of his predecessor. Jeff Sessions had been the first senator to endorse Trump, and as attorney general he faithfully carried out Trump’s xenophobic agenda by implementing a “zero tolerance” policy at the border. But all Trump cared about was that Sessions had appointed a special counsel to investigate him — as he was obligated to do under the law. The president spent months publicly denigrating his own attorney general (“beleaguered,” “VERY weak,” “DISGRACEFUL”) before summarily dismissing him.

Something similar happened with former defense secretary Mark T. Esper. He was so faithful to Trump that he was nicknamed “Yesper.” He did not publicly challenge the president’s pardons of military personnel accused of war crimes. He praised Trump’s “excellent and bold leadership” during the pandemic. And he even marched with Trump across Lafayette Square for a bizarre photo op made possible by gassing peaceful protesters. But he lost Trump’s support by refusing to unleash troops on demonstrators. His short tenure ended with a curt Trump tweet on Nov. 9: “Mark Esper has been terminated.”

Other once-loyal retainers, such as former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly and former national security adviser John Bolton, have received venomous vituperation from Trump after daring to criticize him.

Former House speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), who carried Trump’s water in the House and swallowed his doubts, is now derided by him as a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only). Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), who is responsible for most of Trump’s domestic achievements, such as they are, has earned Trump’s displeasure for belatedly admitting that Biden won. “Too soon to give up,” Trump lectured him on Wednesday. “Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”

In the cruelest cut of all, Trump has now turned on Fox News, his shameless and dishonest propaganda organ. While Fox News’s prime-time hosts continue to indulge the fantasy of massive voter fraud, Fox News’s news operation angered Trump by correctly calling Arizona for Biden on election night and by calling the whole election for him four days later. Trump just retweeted actor Randy Quaid: “TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME!” Because of the withdrawal of Trump’s support, Fox News’s ratings have been sagging while Newsmax’s ratings have been surging.

I wonder if Trump’s toadies saw it coming? Or did they somehow miss decades of Bond movies? I hope at least they will enjoy an ice-cold martini — shaken, not stirred — to tranquilize their fall from presidential grace.