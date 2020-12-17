On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, presided over a kangaroo court that set out to show the election was somehow tainted. The event was as fact-free and dishonest as Johnson’s claims about Ukraine during the campaign. It was also just as likely to serve Russian interests by undermining the American democracy.

Johnson called election lawyers for the Trump campaign, who failed to prove fraud in a single case. As CNN reported:

Several of the witnesses who testified Wednesday — James Troupis, who represented the Trump campaign in Wisconsin; Jesse Binnall, who was [President] Trump’s attorney in Nevada; and GOP Pennsylvania state Rep. Francis Ryan — repeated many of the same claims about the election results that have been dismissed repeatedly in the courts as the Trump’s challenges have been rejected.

Not only did every single fraud claim lose in court, but in many instances, the Trump team denied it was even claiming fraud. Marc Elias of Democracy Docket, one of the lawyers who has prevailed in 59 cases against Trump’s claims, writes: “The legal claims being advanced were outlandish, unsupported in law or fact, and poorly lawyered. By the time the U.S. Supreme Court received Texas’ case, similar claims had been rejected by courts around the country, and the lawyers advancing them had become the subject of national ridicule.”

At one point, Johnson seemed to lose control and began hollering at Sen. Gary Peters (Mich.), the committee’s ranking Democrat, for having accused Johnson of spreading Russian disinformation. In the final refuge of Trump toadies raising wild accusations, Johnson insisted he was “just asking questions.”

Adam Klasfield of Law & Crime, who has copiously reported on the flood of failed Trump lawsuits, observes that the Trump lawyers who testified at the hearing did not let on how badly things had gone for them in the courts:

Two of the sworn witnesses in the hearing — Trump lawyers Jim Troupis and Jesse Binnall — failed to persuade every level of the Wisconsin and Nevada judiciaries, respectively, of their claim that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. In a blistering hearing, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky noted that Trump only sued two of the state’s 72 counties, the ones with the most voters of color. “This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism,” Karofsky declared less than a week ago, days before joining a majority opinion resigning his case to the dustbin of history.

A Republican witness with actual knowledge of the election, fired cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs, testified there is nothing there. “The allegations being thrown around about manipulation of the equipment used in the election are baseless,” he said in prepared remarks. “These claims are not only inaccurate and ‘technically incoherent,’ according to 59 election security experts, but they are also dangerous and only serve to confuse, scare, and ultimately undermine confidence in the election.” He added, “All authorities and elected officials in positions of power or influence have a duty to reinforce to the American people that these claims are false.”

Krebs patiently explained to Republicans that paper ballots actually debunk the claims of vote-changing. Oh, right.

When Johnson, Portman, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) or others blithely assert that there was some fraud, it is essential to challenge them. Where? How? When? Provide a document or legitimate witness (and not one of the charlatans already dismissed in court).

Paul ludicrously declared the election was “stolen,” a claim one of home state’s papers described as “baseless.” The Louisville Courier-Journal illuminated Paul’s falsehood:

During Wednesday's Senate hearing, Paul suggested a ton of cases challenging the election were rejected by the courts only for "procedural and technical reasons." In actuality, some lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign or its supporters have been dismissed on technical grounds while others were rejected specifically based on the merits of their claims.

And in none of the cases was fraud against Trump proved — even a little bit. (There have been isolated cases of Republicans allegedly cheating, however.) The next attorney general should feel free to investigate those who say they have evidence of fraud. Perhaps a statement under oath to an FBI investigator would be enlightening.

At any rate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wound up pleading with his caucus on Wednesday not to object during the Jan. 6 session when Congress will officially count the electoral votes. If Republicans do squawk and wind up embarrassing the themselves, McConnell has only himself to blame. He should have put an end to the deceitful attack on democracy weeks ago.