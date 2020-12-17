Even amid one of the wildest years on record, you found time to write to the editor. From colonizing the moon to stealing elections, here are 12 of our favorite letters from 2020.
As the impeachment fight has proved, without our values, we are lost
Back in the “before times,” President Trump’s impeachment seemed to dominate the news. In his Feb. 7 letter, Raice McLeod noted what the impeachment and acquittal of the president meant for the nation: “This crisis in American politics has little to do with party loyalties and everything to do with the core values that, in the past, established the United States as the great bastion of freedom.”
Ideas for a new name for Washington’s NFL team
In his July 10 letter, Myung “Scott” Choi said that the bullying he endured as a child made clear why the Washington Football Team should change its name.
Leave the moon alone
Sometimes it doesn’t take 250 words to make a point. In her very short Feb. 28 letter, Lynore Hill implored humans to contain their devastation to one celestial body.
Black men would be foolish not to support Kamala Harris
Cartoonist Walt Carr wrote in his Aug. 23 letter that there was no excuse for the tepid support among Black men for then-Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.). “White husband? Life is short. You love who you love.”
A star of the stage kept her faith in D.C., right up until the end
Bill O’Toole shared in his April 26 letter a hilarious encounter with D.C. personality Faith Dane, who died in April. “She was wonderfully friendly. She was wearing sequined pants and brought [her] trumpet!”
At home during the coronavirus, from the White House to Main Street
When the nation was still in the early weeks of stay-at-home orders, inequalities became stark. Tom Roberson remembered his own lean times from a post-World War II youth in an April 14 letter.
Shepherd Park needs its library
Advocating for her local library, Lynn Rogers detailed the wonders among the stacks of a place she visits frequently — something made obvious when she noted she’d read 130 books from the beginning of the year to the time of her Nov. 25 letter.
Thank you, Alex Trebek, for decades of joy
Kirby Knight’s anecdote in his Nov. 13 letter about the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was a heartfelt reminder of why Trebek was so well loved.
Bush v. Gore, not the Bork affair, is what broke the court
History seems to be a favorite among Post letter writers. In his Oct. 28 letter, Robert Croog took a look back at Supreme Court battles that started well before the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.
Still no arrests in the Bijan Ghaisar shooting: Why not?
With her Aug. 28 letter, Cynthia Fenton helped keep a spotlight on the 2017 death of Fairfax County’s Bijan Ghaisar, who was shot by two U.S. Park Police officers.
Yes, Trump will try to steal the election
In their Aug. 21 letters, Leon Weintraub and Gregory Chronister each foretold that President Trump would try to steal the election. “Will the notoriously litigious Mr. Trump accept narrow losses in key states if they cost him a second term?” Chronister asked.
Is your favorite letter missing? Let us know your favorite in the comments. And read more letters to the editor here.