Even amid one of the wildest years on record, you found time to write to the editor. From colonizing the moon to stealing elections, here are 12 of our favorite letters from 2020.

Back in the “before times,” President Trump’s impeachment seemed to dominate the news. In his Feb. 7 letter, Raice McLeod noted what the impeachment and acquittal of the president meant for the nation: “This crisis in American politics has little to do with party loyalties and everything to do with the core values that, in the past, established the United States as the great bastion of freedom.”

In his July 10 letter, Myung “Scott” Choi said that the bullying he endured as a child made clear why the Washington Football Team should change its name.

The rising moon, seen from Sudan in December. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Sometimes it doesn’t take 250 words to make a point. In her very short Feb. 28 letter, Lynore Hill implored humans to contain their devastation to one celestial body.

Cartoonist Walt Carr wrote in his Aug. 23 letter that there was no excuse for the tepid support among Black men for then-Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.). “White husband? Life is short. You love who you love.”

Bill O’Toole shared in his April 26 letter a hilarious encounter with D.C. personality Faith Dane, who died in April. “She was wonderfully friendly. She was wearing sequined pants and brought [her] trumpet!”

When the nation was still in the early weeks of stay-at-home orders, inequalities became stark. Tom Roberson remembered his own lean times from a post-World War II youth in an April 14 letter.

Advocating for her local library, Lynn Rogers detailed the wonders among the stacks of a place she visits frequently — something made obvious when she noted she’d read 130 books from the beginning of the year to the time of her Nov. 25 letter.

Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" (Jeopardy! via AP) (Carol Kaelson/AP)

Kirby Knight’s anecdote in his Nov. 13 letter about the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was a heartfelt reminder of why Trebek was so well loved.

History seems to be a favorite among Post letter writers. In his Oct. 28 letter, Robert Croog took a look back at Supreme Court battles that started well before the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

With her Aug. 28 letter, Cynthia Fenton helped keep a spotlight on the 2017 death of Fairfax County’s Bijan Ghaisar, who was shot by two U.S. Park Police officers.

In their Aug. 21 letters, Leon Weintraub and Gregory Chronister each foretold that President Trump would try to steal the election. “Will the notoriously litigious Mr. Trump accept narrow losses in key states if they cost him a second term?” Chronister asked.

Is your favorite letter missing? Let us know your favorite in the comments. And read more letters to the editor here.