“Songbird” started streaming last Friday, the same day the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Although the vaccine rollout will take time, and the end of the pandemic is still far off, the nightmare scenario ginned up by director Adam Mason and co-writer Simon Boyes now seems more like a dystopia than a grim possible outcome.

The plot of “Songbird,” which was announced in May and began shooting in July, reflects what Americans worried about this past spring and summer. The story follows Nico (K.J. Apa), a former paralegal and bike courier who is one of a few people immune to the film’s scourge, “covid-23.” Everyone susceptible is quarantined, including Nico’s girlfriend, Sara (Sofia Carson); anyone who falls ill is immediately interned by the sinister and vast Department of Sanitation, whose agents look more like riot cops than garbage collectors.

By the standards of conventional moviemaking, “Songbird” moved from idea to reality with unusual speed: The process of writing and selling a movie, putting together the team who will make it, shooting and editing footage, and marketing the finished product can take years. Even so, given how real-world events have evolved since “Songbird” began shooting, the concepts that initially made the project appear timely and edgy are already dated.

In addition to the recent vaccine advances, other real-life developments are effectively checks on the film’s scenario. Resistance against directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus has included armed protests outside statehouses, physical attacks on retail clerks who asked patrons to put on masks and even reported plots to kidnap Michigan’s governor. These dispiriting — and dangerous — overreactions to efforts to protect public health are proof that Americans are far too independent to allow a jumped-up garbageman to implement a mass-internment scheme, as a character does in “Songbird.”

“Songbird” resonates better in its smaller moments, which provide its substantive value — as a record of how the covid-19 pandemic made people feel.

Nico and Sara’s sweet, chaste flirtation over video calls is reminiscent of the migration to online dating in recent months: When they finally meet, even the slightest gestures of physical intimacy take on a charge. Piper, a wealthy mother played by Demi Moore, has to tell her lonely, immunocompromised daughter that she can’t have friends over. “What are you going to do? Call Sanitation on two 12-year-olds?” the girl sasses. But in another scene, the child’s bravado disappears, and she asks if her mother wishes for a different, stronger daughter. Piper’s response will resonate with parents who have struggled to keep their children safe this year: “Why would I want to go anywhere if you couldn’t go with me?”

Although “Songbird” tries to frighten viewers with a lurid vision of a landscape where the only connection to the outside world is dropboxes that sanitize deliveries with UV rays, the film’s scariest scene is much more intimate. Piper’s corrupt, cheating husband, William, sneaks out to meet his mistress, a young singer named May. Initially, both are wearing masks. Then, William strips off May’s plastic face shield and cloth mask and kisses her as the camera lingers on her terrified face.

The scene crystallizes the idea that willingly exposing another person to a deadly virus — be it real or fictional — is an assault, and a particularly ugly one. William’s actions toward May aren’t about sex or closeness but a raw assertion that his desires matter more than her safety. People who aggressively flout masks and social-distancing guidelines may not recognize themselves in his character, but those who comply with these safety measures may recognize in May’s reaction their own feelings of powerlessness and rage at other’s activities.

Art inspired by the covid-19 pandemic can provide a public service by broadening understanding. Steven Soderberg’s 2011 movie “Contagion” is a tremendous film, but it didn’t actually prepare its millions of viewers to live through the spread of a viral disease.

Like everyone else, moviegoers are going to need help to process all that has happened this terrible year to them and their communities, their feelings of betrayal, the losses they couldn’t grieve with loved ones, the lives they couldn’t collectively celebrate, even the joys that were tainted or diminished in a time of widespread catastrophe. An entertainment industry long addicted to spectacle, and humbled by the pandemic, should take note: “Songbird” is at its best when its storytelling is most focused on human emotions, and most disposable when it’s a blockbuster. Cultural works can help, if only to reassure audiences that they aren’t alone and that their feelings aren’t abnormal.