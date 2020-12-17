My own stated reluctance — not refusal — to jump on the “mask up” bandwagon is always met by exasperated people asking why wearing what amounts to “a tiny piece of cloth” is so stridently resisted. Conversely, what’s baffling to me is why such an explanation should be necessary. But I’ll try.

It’s logical to take extraordinary measures in the short term in response to threats such as a new virus. We can debate the efficacy of specific measures, but what we should agree on is that those that most encroach on our freedoms or hinder our openness should be discarded first when the threat has passed. The side effects of social distancing and lockdowns are well documented, both for their mental and physical health consequences and the damage they do to our economy. But masks, too, have significant social costs.

Why is widespread mask-wearing so bad? To answer that question, start by asking yourself what a free and open society should look like. Unlike oppressed nations with regimented people, the United States cherishes transparency and discourages anonymity. Just because masks are common in many other nations — a justification often proffered — is hardly a reason to emulate the practice.

Studies have shown that Americans are freer with showing their feelings through facial expressions than people from other nations. When we come into contact with our fellow Americans, whether in formal gatherings or random encounters at the grocery store, we “read” each other based in large part on the kind of unfiltered expression that is a hallmark of a liberated country — expression transmitted by speech, body language and, most important, our faces. Is someone happy or sad? Relaxed or stressed? In a good mood or bad mood? Our readings aren’t infallible, but they’re accurate to an impressive degree and help determine how we proceed.

Teachers required to wear masks while instructing grade-school students have told me how frustrating it is that their young charges can’t decipher when they’re smiling at them, and can’t see their mouths as they form the words they’re teaching them to say and spell. That primal need to absorb and analyze all the information that we can gather in order to learn and understand never vanishes.

Masks give everyone a poker face. They inhibit our ability to hear each other. They discourage social interaction and can trigger “mask anxiety.” Far from being just “a tiny piece of cloth” that’s added to our clothing like a fashion accessory, masks obscure our identities, our emotions and a key part of our personalities.

But it’s only temporary, you say? Americans learned long ago to be suspicious when the government makes such a pledge, usually in response to wars, terrorism or health crises. Exhibit A would be the federal income tax, ostensibly enacted to pay for the Civil War, then again for World War II, but enjoying remarkable staying power. Other “temporary” edicts or initiatives could fill volumes.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, governors across America have ordered various restrictions accompanied by expiration dates, only to extend the orders when the end dates arrive. Such reversals may be justified on evolving circumstances, but why attach a phony termination in the first place? Broken promises of relief from oppressive edicts contribute to the skepticism of a leery public.

President-elect Joe Biden is suggesting a 100-day plan, including a mask mandate, to fight covid-19. What’s magical about 100 days? Nothing. It’s an arbitrary stretch of time that the public might think is reasonable enough to endure. Anyone want to bet that the edicts won’t still be in place on Day 101 and beyond?

As for masks, let’s agree to wear them for as long as we have to — but not one day longer. The freest and most transparent nation on Earth should never surrender to the notion that a society of hidden faces is an acceptable new normal.