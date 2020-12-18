Yes, 2020 was a hard year. But it wasn’t all bad! We have a list of 20 good things that happened this year. We’ve also selected some of the best cartoons, opinion videos, op-eds and letters to the editor of the year. And each of our columnists and contributors shared one book, movie, TV show or album that helped get them through 2020. We hope you find some recommendations to brighten your 2021.

Happy holidays, and thanks for reading. — Fred Hiatt, Editorial Page Editor

When we began listing good things that happened in the year to match the year’s number — 16 good things in 2016, 17 good things in 2017, and so on — we knew the exercise would grow more challenging as the century wore on. To be honest, though, we didn’t think it would get this hard, this fast. The year 2020 turned out to be a difficult one to love. [Read more]

The Opinions staff asked our columnists to share one book, TV show, movie, album, video game or other piece of culture, broadly defined, that had a big impact on them this year. Here’s what they recommended, and why. [Read more]

The Washington Post Opinions section published hundreds of op-eds from outside contributors this year, covering an enormous range of topics, from the coronavirus pandemic to America’s racial reckoning to the presidential election. Below, opinions staff members pick their favorite op-eds from 2020 and explain what made their choices stand out. [Read more]

The Washington Post Opinions section published hundreds of op-eds from outside contributors this year, covering an enormous range of topics, from the coronavirus pandemic to America’s racial reckoning to the presidential election. Below, opinions staff members pick their favorite op-eds from 2020 and explain what made their choices stand out. [Read more]

When we began publishing visual opinions and perspectives in earnest a few years ago, we said the people on-screen should reflect the world we live in, not just the world we know. That mission got a little harder when the pandemic hit. It also made it even more important. The coronavirus took away our shared public spaces where we might have met someone whose life we could only imagine. Here are some of the perspectives we needed to see and hear to understand. [Read more]

Even amid one of the wildest years on record, you found time to write to the editor. From colonizing the moon to stealing elections, here are 12 of our favorite letters from 2020. [Read more]

The Post has published a sampling of editorial cartoons in print every Saturday since the start of the year, and every day online since Tom Toles’s retirement in November. Here are our favorites from 2020. [Read more]