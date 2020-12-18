The Post reports: “President-elect Joe Biden tapped Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) Thursday to serve as the first Native American Cabinet secretary and head the Interior Department, a historic pick that marks a turning point for the U.S. government’s relationship with the nation’s Indigenous peoples.” She is also a favorite of progressives in the party.

In addition:

Biden has turned to North Carolina environmental regulator Michael S. Regan to become the first Black man to head the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as Obama administration veteran Brenda Mallory to serve as the first Black chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. While the picks represent a concession to progressives . . . they were also chosen to personify Biden’s plans to address the long-standing burdens low-income and minority communities have shouldered when it comes to dirty air and water.

Add in another fresh face — Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, the youngest Cabinet nominee to date and an openly gay man — and you can see a Cabinet that better approaches the balance Biden had promised. As he explained in introducing Buttigieg on Wednesday, “They include longtime colleagues and new faces and voices. They include people who share my views, and those who have different views.” He promised that, “by the end of this process, this Cabinet will be the most representative of any in our history.” He set out the portrait he has been trying to paint: “Qualified. Experienced. Creative. Innovative. Forward-looking. And yes — representative.”

And yet, the transition team seems to have stalled on one of the most critical picks: attorney general. No obvious front-runner has emerged among the names most commonly mentioned, including Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, Judge Merrick Garland and former acting attorney general Sally Yates.

If Democrats do not get to a 50-50 split in the Senate from the runoff elections in Georgia (giving Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris the tie-breaking vote), Yates might not survive a confirmation fight, given that Republican senators have been irrationally obsessed with the Russian investigation and willfully ignorant of her role in it. Likewise, without a Senate majority, Biden might not get through a nominee to replace Garland on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit if he were the pick. In any event, his civil rights record is not particularly noteworthy. And Jones, an older, White friend of Biden without a long history in the Justice Department, has not impressed civil rights groups who, among other things, are displeased with his votes to confirm judges and his views on abortion.

There are a couple of options. First, Biden could wait until Jan. 5 to see how the Georgia Senate run-off races go. If Democrats win both seats, the excuse for sidestepping Yates would disappear, or at least greatly diminish. Second, Biden and his team could re-open their search for candidates.

No hiring committee likes to go back to the drawing board and give up on potential hires. But “sunk cost fallacy” should not drive the decision. If they have not found a candidate as exciting as the ones announced this week, Biden and his advisers should take the time to look for others. There are a few categories of potential AG candidates.

The first would be people already involved in the transition, such as Lisa Monaco, who has a depth of experience in government and national security and legal issues. (As Bloomberg previously reported, “Monaco, 52, spent 15 years in the Justice Department during the Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations. In 2011 she became the first woman to lead the department’s national security division. In 2013, President Barack Obama selected her to serve as White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser.”) Given the disastrous and widespread hack of the government by the Russians, her national security portfolio could prove very useful. At 52, she also would be among the younger nominees; she would join Janet Yellen as the second woman to be named to the highest-profile Cabinet posts.

Another category of potential candidates could come from any number of fine Asian American judges around the country. On Thursday, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus lobbied the Biden-Harris team to name an Asian American to a spot with a secretary title, with an eye toward Julie Su, California’s secretary of labor and workforce development, to be labor secretary. But how much more groundbreaking would be the first Asian American attorney general? Respected progressives and jurists such as Goodwin Liu (currently on the California Supreme Court), Jacqueline Nguyen (9th Circuit Court of Appeals) or Sri Srinivasan (D.C. Circuit) might be considered.

The United States has no shortage of diverse, progressive lawyers with experience at the Justice Department and strong civil rights records. Biden and his team may want to wait until the Senate is settled before selecting the next attorney general. But what he should not do is settle for an unimpressive candidate who will lack the credibility and experience to take on one of the most critical jobs in his administration.