The Constitutional Convention of 1787 was made up of landowners, traders with commercial interests, and members of the “learned professions,” as they called doctors, professors, lawyers and ministers at the time. People tend to forget that the third category was the largest to be represented at the Convention.

Today, we live in a time that demands seriousness of purpose. We have to rebuild a functional constitutional democracy that empowers its citizens to set strategic directions through the choice of elected officials and then through governance delivers safety and happiness, as the Declaration of Independence puts it. Our political institutions at every level — city, state and federal — need to secure the foundations for flourishing: sound practices of justice, universal access to decent health care and robust public health infrastructure, stable and responsive democratic institutions. None of that is possible without a fair and flourishing economy that engages corporate purpose to deliver good jobs, without educational excellence that keeps alive the joy of learning, and without a healthy and resilient climate. We have a lot of work to do.

As a scholar, I’ve worked with many people over time to craft new visions in each of these areas. Most recently, I co-chaired an American Academy of Arts and Sciences Commission on the future of the practice of democratic citizenship, which delivered six strategies and 31 recommendations to rebuild the health of our democracy. My research network on political economy and justice has homed in on policies aimed at delivering a healthy, real economy that pulls all into well-being. This past spring, I was able to activate the Edmond J. Safra Center of Ethics, which I direct, to define a public health policy for pandemic resilience. We brought together public health experts, economists, philosophers, lawyers, political scientists and many others and framed a bipartisan strategy for suppressing covid-19 through a rapid ramp-up of diagnostic testing, contact tracing and support for isolation.

Ideas are the rich treasure the academy can yield. But they must be linked to a capacity for both politics and governance. The academy provides plenty of opportunities for participation in both, and I’ve taken advantage of the chance to dig in in practical ways. As dean of the Division of Humanities at the University of Chicago at age 32, with responsibility for a $60 million annual budget, I was able to establish and put on a durable footing new programs linking area universities to surrounding communities and lifting up the cultural heritage of Black Chicago.

I also served more than a decade on the Mellon Foundation Board — a global philanthropy with assets of more than $6 billion — ultimately chairing it for four years. I was on the board through the 2008 financial crisis; and while I was at the helm, we became one of the nation’s most significant investors in prison education.

I have chaired task forces and commissions galore. This has meant wrangling large and diverse groups toward a common purpose anchored in shared values; widespread processes of listening; developing feasible, measurable and effective recommendations; and securing the cooperation of those who would have to carry out the work. I’m currently co-leading another such project, the Educating for American Democracy project, which will deliver a roadmap for excellence in history and civics education for grades K-12 in March 2021.

Governance in a democracy requires a consistent commitment to work through task forces and commissions, with legislators and municipal, county and tribal leadership, and with civil society stakeholders of all kinds. It takes an acceptance that building legitimacy for anything innovative takes time, and as much listening as talking. It requires understanding how our shared values can get hooked up to work we do together. Those skills can, indeed, be well-developed in an academic environment.

It was no accident that so many members of the learned professions participated in the Constitutional Convention.

The nation’s finest universities have given me one of the greatest opportunities the world has to offer — the freedom and empowerment to shape a vision — as well as plenty of running room for testing how to put ideas into practice. I believe it’s time for me to directly pay back the immense privileges I’ve been granted. Yes, I’ll have a lot more to learn, but learning is something I’m good at.