The weekend was marked by violent physical fights, some life-threatening. According to Norman Francis, who was counterprotesting at Black Lives Matter plaza on Saturday night, “[the pro-Trump group] was angry, they were looking around for fights. Not one-on-one for the most part, but they were trying to gang up on people.”

The night ended with more than 30 people arrested and four stabbed in street fights that went well into the early hours of Sunday morning. Somewhere in the wreckage lay the remnants of the Black Lives Matter flag that had hung in front of Asbury United Methodist Church, torn down and burned in the night by far-right protesters. It was not the only one.

These flag-burnings seemed to be a targeted intimidation campaign meant to instill fear in Black Washingtonians, and Black Americans at large. Rev. Ianther Mills, who serves the Asbury United Methodist Church congregation, told me that she does not believe the targeting of her church was coincidental. “It appears to be very coordinated. It’s not like the person who lit the fire did it by accident. The person who lit the fire had a bottle of lighter fluid in the video. Who carries lighter fluid to a peaceful protest?”

She also drew parallels to historic attacks on Black Americans, saying, “I’m not old enough to have witnessed cross-burning. However, watching the words in flames, ‘Black Lives’ in particular, the images I began to see were cross-burnings … I thought of black bodies being burned. Because that happened at times.… So to see the banner burning and seeing the people around cheering and cursing, it was meant to send fear and intimidation and that’s what the cross burnings were about.”

Asbury’s flag was one of a few instances of historic Black churches being targeted for violence on Saturday night. The Black Lives Matter flag at Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church was also torn down and burned.

Targeting Black churches seemed to be a pointed decision. The importance of Black churches in the struggle for Black liberation is profound. Thus they are prime targets for inciting fear in Black communities. Chris Myers Asch, a professor of history at Colby College and the author of “Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation’s Capital,” said that historically Black churches “are a place where Black people can make their grievances heard, both to the city and, because it’s D.C., to the nation. They are important sites for community-building and political organizing in black communities throughout our country.”

Asbury and Metropolitan A.M.E. are notable for their contributions to the advancements of civil rights, each featured on the African American Heritage Trail D.C. Their virtuous histories are exactly what make them targets for hate. Asch said, “Any time Black people have been seen as “uppity,” advancing too far, too fast, [Black churches] become targets” because they are known to be “central to organizing and they are the embodiment of black aspirations.” These attacks are part of a larger trend of increased hate crimes around the country. During Trump’s presidency, hate crimes have reached a 16-year high. Many argue that this is, in part, because of his unwillingness to denounce such acts. This failure in leadership has cost lives. According to the FBI database, 51 people were killed as a result of hate crimes in 2019. This is the largest number since the FBI began tracking hate crimes.

Though the protesters seemed intent on inciting fear and terror, the congregations they attacked remain undeterred. Mills said her congregation will continue to worship openly in light of these attacks. “We will carry on as we always have, proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ. And we will stay at the corner of 11th and K, a beacon of light.”