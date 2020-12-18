Let’s start with a somewhat arcane disagreement over the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending authority, which was expanded by the Cares Act in March. The Fed has acted as a lender of last resort for state and local governments, large corporations, and smaller businesses. Its use of this authority has been controversial (here’s one liberal praising it and another liberal criticizing it), but the authority has acted as a kind of backstop that prevents bankruptcies and reassures financial markets.

But Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) wants to include a provision in the upcoming coronavirus relief package that reins in that power:

The language would prevent Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen from restarting Fed lending programs for small and midsized businesses, as well as for state and local governments, that are set to wind down at the end of the year. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said the move had “very broad support” from Senate Republicans. The bill would prevent any money from the Treasury’s rainy day fund, even money not set aside in March as part of the CARES Act, from being used to resume those programs after 2020. It would also prohibit any similar programs from being created in the future.

Toomey flatly denies that this is an effort to “hamstring the Biden administration or weaken our economy.” But it’s hard to avoid that suspicion, especially given the larger context here and the rest of what Republicans are doing. As Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) charged, Republicans are attempting to retain “their ability to sabotage the economy and tie the Biden administration’s hands.”

As we move from a Republican presidency to a Democratic presidency, all the GOP calculations where economics meets politics are being transformed. Up until now, Republicans supported measures that would help the economy even if they violated some principle they claimed to hold, like an opposition to deficit spending. But when the president is a Democrat, that changes 180 degrees.

Anything that helps the economy also helps the president politically, whether it’s his doing or not; likewise, if the economy suffers he will bear the lion’s share of the blame. Republicans remember well how they were able to force Barack Obama to accept austerity measures; they also created a series of fiscal crises (including a government shutdown and even a threat to default on America’s debts) that kept the post-Great Recession recovery from accelerating. There is simply no doubt that they’re going to try the same thing again.

In fact, the only reason there’s going to be a relief package at all is because of the special elections in Georgia, where Republicans need to save Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. “Kelly and David are getting hammered” on the lack of a stimulus, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly told colleagues this week, which is the reason he’s willing to let a bill proceed.

But Republicans don’t want it to help the economy too much. They’ve already successfully taken out help for state and local governments, which will lead to budget crises, layoffs, and cuts in services across the country. They’ve fought against too much assistance for people who are unemployed.

And while direct stimulus checks will be part of the package, they’re making sure those checks aren’t too big. As The Post reports, White House aides had to talk President Trump down from promoting checks of $1,200 or $2,000, since that contradicts what congressional Republicans want, which is to keep them as small as possible.

Unlike others in his party, Trump isn’t thinking about the relationship of Republicans in Congress to Joe Biden; he probably just wants to send Americans another stimulus check with his name on it. But Republicans on the Hill are very much focused on next year, and there’s a scenario they’re extremely worried about.

It goes like this. The coronavirus vaccines prove as effective as they seem to be so far. As millions of Americans are vaccinated in coming months, we finally get past the horrific wave of infections and deaths we’re in right now. Normal life begins to resume, and with it comes an outpouring of hope and relief, as people are finally able to reunite with their family and friends, get back to school and work, and rediscover the simple joys of going to a movie or getting a drink with coworkers.

Then despite all the long-term economic damage that has been done, the economy recovers as pent-up demand is released. The whole country, having gone through an unprecedented trauma, feels better about the future than it has in a long time.

That scenario is anything but guaranteed, but if it comes to pass, Biden will be a hero, even if it was only partly his doing. It’s even possible Democrats could avoid the usual midterm election wipeout in 2022, and he could head for reelection in 2024 (or if he decides not to run, Kamala Harris or another Democrat could win).