But what if President Trump’s relentless efforts to overturn the election results might help change this going forward?

In a strange twist of fate, it was only after the 2020 voting had concluded that the nation’s attention became riveted on a range of unglamorous state-level officeholders around the country, and their importance to the survival of American democracy.

As the votes were being counted, when Trump and his allies launched their effort to invalidate the results, it drew unprecedented national attention to the importance of figures such as Pennsylvania’s attorney general and Michigan’s secretary of state, both Democrats, who explained the law to the country and rebuffed efforts to overturn votes.

We also saw GOP state legislatures under tremendous pressure to appoint pro-Trump electors in defiance of voters. Many held the line, but some wavered. And while the GOP secretary of state in Georgia also certified the voting despite great pressure to corrupt it, in a closer election it’s easy to see how a state legislature or local certifying official might tip over the edge.

All of which should give Democrats a way to draw more attention to these local contests in the future. They can stress the importance of state legislative and lower-level executive positions to the functioning machinery of democracy, and point to them as a firewall against its destruction.

In Wisconsin, this already appears to be in motion. The Wall Street Journal reports that Democrats in the state are citing what happened to organize for future contests at all levels of local government.

As the Journal notes, Trump’s efforts have drawn more attention to the need to control “more levers of power,” and have “shined a light on previously obscure offices like county clerks and election boards.”

Democrats I spoke to about this agreed that it’s not hard to see how this effort might be implemented more broadly.

“This year, state elected officials emerged from the shadows of anonymity to become national stars,” Jared Leopold, a Democratic consultant who has worked on numerous state legislative races, told me.

Leopold noted that Democrats have struggled for years to draw attention to these races, but added that Trump may help break that spell.

“It’s often a challenge to sell voters or donors on the importance of state legislative races or secretary of state races,” Leopold said. “Now, all you need to do is point to 2020 as a touchpoint for why state officials were critical to stopping Trump’s attack on our democracy. That gives Democratic campaigns a powerful tool to focus resources on down-ballot races.”

Jessica Post, the executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, added that the need for more resources down-ballot has long been a serious problem.

"Trump’s antidemocratic antics forced people to pay attention to state-level offices that have been historically overlooked despite their considerable impact,” Post told me. “We hope the spotlight will encourage more people to get involved in local races.”

When it comes to state legislative races, Democrats had a tough year. They failed to take control of numerous state legislative chambers that seemed within their grasp. As a consequence, Republicans will have more control than expected over the redistricting of House districts next year, allowing for more partisan gerrymandering.

What makes that crushingly disappointing for Democrats is that the last round of partisan gerrymanders — in 2011, after Republicans won state legislatures across the country in the 2010 tea party wave — seemed to have started a shift.

As the gerrymandering-driven GOP hammerlock on the House frustrated Barack Obama’s presidency, more activists, donors and ordinary voters seemed to be grasping the importance of state legislative contests. The 2018 elections drove big gains on this front, seeming to suggest that the curse of 2010 might be close to getting exorcised. But then 2020 set Democrats back again.

Joe Biden’s win was large enough to be outside of cheating distance. But next time, we might not be so lucky. Which should remind us: State legislative races matter! Can Democrats invoke 2020 to keep people from forgetting about them?