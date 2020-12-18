Yes, the holidays are upon us! If you are anything like me, you have known about them for many weeks in advance, but now that they are here, you simply refuse to accept that they are going to happen whether you are ready for them or not. I anticipate the holidays in much the same way as our president anticipates the peaceful transition of power.

But things do not have to be this way. Unsure what to give your family? How about redistributing $617 million in reelection cash to them through a shell company! Can’t hurt! If you don’t have access to $617 million in reelection cash, here are some other options:

Nose-Hiding Mask: A mask that goes over your nose as well as your mouth. There are so many masks out there that don’t seem to do that! Better yet, get one that is rigged so that as it begins its alarming slide past the nose of the person wearing it, it emits a warning klaxon.

Paper Bag Full of Screams: Add your own screams to this bag or just enjoy the ones that come with it! Also, it helps cut through the pointless small talk of people asking, “How are you doing?” and “Holding up?” when you have gifted them what appears to be an empty paper bag that you reassure them is full of your screams.

Airport at Home: For the traveler in your life who is missing the experience of travel, re-create the mystery and Romance of airports in the comfort of your own home! First, remove all the outlets. Then put one back, but place a man in a rumpled suit with a lot of bags right in front of it. After your traveler has managed to plug something in, have him rush off to get a slightly misheard coffee. On his return, he will discover that the outlet was set up in such a way that the plug fell out immediately after he stopped looking, and now his phone has died. Anyway, now he gets to sit in the airport for three hours on the least comfortable chair! Give him a copy of Time, but make him pay $14 for it.

The Movies at Home: Is someone you love missing the experience of seeing a Film in a Theater? Drop a bunch of small, grainy bits of stuff under and on their chair, put on a movie, and whenever something happens on the screen, restate it aloud as a question in what you think is a low, inaudible whisper. (“Did he just say he was his father?”)

Human Contact at Home: Draw, from memory, what you assume your friends look like! Now, use these drawings to build scale paper replicas of all your friends and give them scale paper cocktails with which to toast the holiday! At least someone’s having fun! Don’t let them drive their scale paper cars after they’ve had their scale paper cocktails!

Big Bag of Votes: This list doesn’t contain enough gag gifts. Do you know someone who disagrees with the election results and is entertaining a lot of sinister and, frankly, frightening conspiracy theories about why the result was what it was? To surprise them on Christmas morning, pull out a big bag of what looks like ballots and say, “Oh! Here they are!”

On second thought, don’t do this.

Surveillance Device: Does someone in your family like electronics? If so, get them a little surveillance device that will record their conversations and can be subpoenaed if they murder someone! Look, they’re not going to be murdering anyone! That’s a very remote consideration. And they will like the convenience that the device provides, probably!

Sourdough Starter: Get it out of your house! It has started threatening you every time you open the refrigerator.

Stopped Clock: Guaranteed to be right twice a day. Anecdotally, my watch has been broken for the past several weeks, and given that it’s 2020, I really feel that it’s barely been noticeable at all.

2021 Calendar: Just the concept that this year will not go on forever and that 2021 is a year that will occur is gift enough.