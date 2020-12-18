“We fell in love with the fact that we had gotten a member of ISIS who would describe his life in the caliphate and would describe his crimes,” New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet told NPR’s David Folkenflik in a Thursday interview. “I think we were so in love with it that when when we saw evidence that maybe he was a fabulist, when we saw evidence that he was making some of it up, we didn’t listen hard enough.”

An editor’s note now atop “Caliphate” states, “This new examination found a history of misrepresentations by Mr. Chaudhry and no corroboration that he committed the atrocities he described in the ‘Caliphate’ podcast. As a result, The Times has concluded that the episodes of ‘Caliphate’ that presented Mr. Chaudhry’s claims did not meet our standards for accuracy.” Another line in the editor’s note is more explicit: “The podcast as a whole should not have been produced with Mr. Chaudhry as a central narrative character.”

That language sounds like a retraction, and NPR and the Erik Wemple Blog, in a tweet, classified it as such. However, Michael Barbaro, host of “The Daily,” tweeted that the newspaper has not retracted the series. Asked whether Friday’s actions amounted to a retraction, Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha responded in an email, “Nothing has been unpublished. We’ve appended an editors’ note to address lapses in the series. (Most people see a retraction as unpublishing, which is not the case.)” She further wrote, “It is correct to say that we no longer stand by the portions of the podcast that are connected to Chaudhry and have appended the editors’ note explaining the review.”

On Friday morning, Callimachi posted a tweet acknowledging “what we missed and what we got wrong”:

“Caliphate” was a sprawling and incoherent mess from the moment of its release in spring 2018. Its first five episodes presented Chaudhry’s account of his alleged terrorist activities, with only occasional moments of skepticism. They described his alleged radicalization, alleged recruitment, alleged travel to the Islamic State and his alleged participation in two bloody executions — the first one with a gun, the second one with a knife to the heart. “The blood was just — it was warm, and it sprayed everywhere. … I had to stab him multiple times. And then we put him up on a cross. And I had to leave the dagger in his heart,” says Chaudhry, describing his killing of a man in an “orange jumpsuit.”

That was Chapter 5. In Chapter 6, Callimachi and audio producer Andy Mills revealed that Chaudhry had lied to the Times about the timeline of his transition from a quiet life in Canada to a violent one in the Islamic State. That development threw into doubt everything that “Caliphate” had said about the man, yet Callimachi, Mills and the rest of the podcast team resolved to rescue the narrative. They pooled all their data on Chaudhry and his travels, determining that he could well have traveled to Syria at another time. In explaining the quest for an alternative timeline, Callimachi veers into unjournalistic speculation:

Look, it makes sense to me that somebody that has been in the caliphate, that if he’s trying to exaggerate a little, you know, that if he’s trying to — “Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I was there when Baghdadi, you know, announced it, oh, my God!” Whatever. That makes sense to me. But not going there at all and making up all of those details about the Albu Nimr tribesmen, about this execution, about what it’s like to hold the gun, about what it’s like to actually whip somebody, about the fact that the blood splashes back up on you, that would — I mean, that’s a level of invention? It’s too much! I mean, it’s — he’s providing details that nobody knows, you know?

The holes in “Caliphate” didn’t become a pressing issue for the Times until late September of this year, when Chaudhry was charged with conducting a terrorist hoax. The Canadian law under which Chaudhry was charged is predicated on the idea that even false claims of terrorist activity can unnerve the public. In the case of Chaudhry, they certainly did: His account in “Caliphate” prompted a leader in the House of Commons to proclaim, “This guy is apparently in Toronto. Canadians deserve more answers from this government. Why aren’t they doing something about this despicable animal that’s walking around the country?”

The criminal proceeding against Chaudhry is moving slowly. His first court date, on Nov. 16, ended in an adjournment to Jan. 25 and surfaced no evidence in support of the government’s charge against the defendant. That the Times took the step of retracting the series before the hoax case played out reflects the paper’s confidence in the team that investigated the podcast, which included investigative reporter Mark Mazzetti.

Four Times reporters — Mazzetti and Ian Austen, Graham Bowley and Malachy Browne — have completed an investigation into Chaudhry’s actual life, which, in the estimation of one Canadian source, is “a bit dull.” He tends to “Big Grill, his family’s shawarma and kebab shop in a sprawling and busy strip mall in Oakville, a suburb outside of Toronto,” notes the Times. The story documents the many ways in which Chaudhry misrepresented his alleged life as a terrorist: The picture he took of “fellow fighters” in Syria had been posted online before he claimed to have landed in Syria; Canadian officials are “confident” that he did not travel to Syria, “or join ISIS, much less commit the grievous crimes he described”; he shared a picture on social media depicting what he called his “humble abode,” though that picture was taken by a Russian photographer in Syria.

The most damaging part of the Times’ investigation of “Caliphate,” however, relates to a pair of interviews that Callimachi presents in Chapter 6 of the series. Those interviews follow the revelation that Chaudhry’s timeline had fallen apart, and they appear to be an effort to staple the story back together. “I’ve made contact through intermediaries with two different ISIS officials,” says Callimachi in the podcast, attempting to verify Chaudhry’s story directly with the terrorists. One of the sources is an emir who claims to have seen Chaudhry “inside the caliphate before.” Another official remembers handing an ID card to Chaudhry and appears to volunteer that he was Canadian. Callimachi says in the episode, “He said, ‘I’m pretty sure he is Canadian.’ And this is before our team had explained to him that he is Canadian.”

All that was suspect, according to the investigation, which includes this detail: “Beyond that, the ‘Caliphate’ podcast said the second ISIS official seemed to have inside information about Mr. Chaudhry — specifically, that he was Canadian — that had not been given to him in advance. But in its later review, The Times found that Mr. Chaudhry’s nationality had already been provided to the emir during his interview for the ‘Caliphate.’”

In accepting the Peabody Award for “Caliphate” in 2019, Mills, the audio producer, thanked New York Times assistant managing editor Sam Dolnick, who “has really led in throwing the entire institutional support of this important and historic thing called the New York Times behind this new thing called podcasts and being, like, such an enthusiastic supporter of what we’re trying to do.” In a discussion about “Caliphate” in May 2018, Callimachi recalled how Dolnick approached her in the newsroom and “basically just tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Um, Rukmini, do you like podcasts?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ He was like, ‘Cool, cool, ‘cause maybe we’d like to do one on ISIS.’” Dolnick oversees the audio operations of the Times.

As the project progressed, it received inadequate editorial oversight, by Baquet’s own admission. “We did not do that in this case,” he said in a podcast interview. “And I think that I or somebody else should have provided that same kind of scrutiny, because it was a big, ambitious piece of journalism. And I did not provide that kind of scrutiny, nor did my top deputies with deep experience in examining investigative reporting.”

Though concerns about the integrity of Chaudhry’s tale surfaced during production, they failed to block the corrupted episodes. Immediately after Chaudhry’s arrest, the Times — in a position consistent with Callimachi’s own initial defense — issued a statement saying, “The uncertainty about Abu Huzayfah’s story is central to every episode of Caliphate that featured him.” A careful review of the series, however, showed that this “uncertainty” was at best peripheral. In its write-up of the series for Peabody consideration, the Times omitted this supposedly central narrative component. The newspaper later acknowledged issues with “Caliphate” and pledged to investigate.

The editor’s note acknowledges lapses in oversight: “It is also clear that elements of the original fact-checking process were not sufficiently rigorous: Times journalists were too credulous about the verification steps that were undertaken and dismissive of the lack of corroboration of essential aspects of Mr. Chaudhry’s account.” Baquet told NPR that editors who’d spent their careers fussing over written investigations were deferential to “an ambitious audio investigative team presenting a compelling narrative yarn,” as Folkenflik writes.

“Caliphate” won a Peabody Award in the radio/podcast category. “When the tanks rolled out of towns and cities liberated from ISIS control, Rukmini Callimachi moved in, searching for diaries, receipts, computer files, anything that would help her answer the key question of this gripping podcast from The New York Times: Why did people join ISIS?” reads a description of the series on the Peabody site.

Baquet told NPR that the newspaper will inform the Peabody Awards judges that the work is tainted.

A second investigation at the Times focused on Callimachi’s work over the years at the Times, where she started in 2014 after a stint at the Associated Press. As noted previously in this space, Callimachi’s work on terrorism has from time to time kicked up complaints not only from fellow Times journalists, but also from outside observers.

Neither the editor’s note nor the Times investigation delves into Callimachi’s role in pushing the misleading narrative in “Caliphate.” There’s a moment, for example, in Chapter 1 in which Callimachi reports being “frustrated” with her pre-Chaudhry interviews with Islamic State terrorists. “The overwhelming pattern is that they’ll have witnessed an execution. They’ll have witnessed a beheading. They’ll have been present when a stoning took place. … But they never took part in it themselves,” says Callimachi.

In an interview with his own newspaper, Baquet said, “Look, there was a well-known reporter involved in it — Rukmini Callimachi. But this failing isn’t about any one reporter. I think this was an institutional failing.”

The Times on Friday attached an editor’s note to a 2014 Callimachi story on paying to free hostages taken by the Islamic State. The story opens with a dramatic scene in which Syrian journalist Louai Abo Aljoud “claimed to have seen three American hostages while imprisoned by ISIS in 2013 at a facility in northern Syria,” reads the editor’s note. “After the article was published, The Times learned that Mr. Aljoud had given inconsistent accounts of key elements of the episode to Times journalists and others. While The Times was able to verify that Mr. Aljoud was in the prison at the same time as two of the hostages, James Foley and Steven Sotloff, it was unable to verify other details of Mr. Aljoud’s account.”