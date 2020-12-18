The Post Opinions visuals staff produced a wide variety of projects in 2020 — from an in-depth examination of the misogynistic attacks on then-Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) to the prison art of jailed Turkish journalist Fevzi Yazici to the sharp-witted visual commentary of Sergio Peçanha‘s Absurd America. These are some of our favorites of the past year.
A troublemaker with a gavel
By Karen Tumulty | Videos by Joy Sharon Yi
The Trump era, so far, in 10 drawings and fewer than 200 words
By Sergio Peçanha
A monumental shift
By Christine Emba
These numbers show that black and white people live in two different Americas
By Sergio Peçanha
Riding the bus in a pandemic
By Joy Sharon Yi
The ever-growing list of what Black people cannot do without risking their lives
By Sergio Peçanha
Art of darkness
By Greg Manifold
#MeToo is at a crossroads in America. Around the world, it’s just beginning.
This is how mass unemployment looks on the ground
By Sergio Peçanha
