On my list

On my list

The Post Opinions visuals staff produced a wide variety of projects in 2020 — from an in-depth examination of the misogynistic attacks on then-Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) to the prison art of jailed Turkish journalist Fevzi Yazici to the sharp-witted visual commentary of Sergio Peçanha‘s Absurd America. These are some of our favorites of the past year.

By Karen Tumulty | Videos by Joy Sharon Yi

[Read more]

By Sergio Peçanha

[Read more]

By Christine Emba

(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

[Read more]

By Sergio Peçanha

[Read more]

By Joy Sharon Yi

[Read more]

By Sergio Peçanha

[Read more]

By Greg Manifold

[Read more]

(Diana Ejaita for The Washington Post)

.[Read more]

By Sergio Peçanha

Numbers indicate jobs known to have been put on hold or eliminated Closed storefronts Reduced work hours Detail ALBEMARLE ST. NW D.C. 14 6 3 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW, 4400 BLOCK 30 8 RESIDENTIAL 14 50 UNIVERSITY RESIDENTIAL 15 WINDOM PLACE NW Numbers indicate jobs known to have been put on hold or eliminated Closed storefronts Reduced work hours Detail ALBEMARLE ST. NW D.C. 14 6 3 30 8 RESIDENTIAL 14 50 UNIVERSITY RESIDENTIAL 15 WINDOM PLACE NW Numbers indicate jobs known to have been put on hold or eliminated Detail Closed storefronts Reduced work hours D.C. RESIDENTIAL RESIDENTIAL 6 30 50 ALBEMARLE ST. NW CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW, 4400 BLOCK WINDOM PLACE NW 14 15 14 8 UNIVERSITY N 3

[Read more]

By Karen Tumulty, Kate Woodsome and Sergio Peçanha

[Read more]

By Sergio Peçanha

(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

[Read more]

By Alexandra Coria

(Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

[Read more]

By David Byler

(Mario Wagner for The Washington Post)

[Read more]

By Sergio Peçanha

[Read more]

By David Von Drehle

(Jon Han for The Washington Post)

[Read more]

By Catherine Rampell | Video by Jeremy Raff

[Read more]