Our favorite Opinions visual essays and projects of 2020

By

The Post Opinions visuals staff produced a wide variety of projects in 2020 — from an in-depth examination of the misogynistic attacks on then-Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) to the prison art of jailed Turkish journalist Fevzi Yazici to the sharp-witted visual commentary of Sergio Peçanha‘s Absurd America. These are some of our favorites of the past year.

A troublemaker with a gavel

By Karen Tumulty | Videos by Joy Sharon Yi

The Trump era, so far, in 10 drawings and fewer than 200 words

By Sergio Peçanha

A monumental shift

By Christine Emba

These numbers show that black and white people live in two different Americas

By Sergio Peçanha

Riding the bus in a pandemic

By Joy Sharon Yi

The ever-growing list of what Black people cannot do without risking their lives

By Sergio Peçanha

Art of darkness

By Greg Manifold

#MeToo is at a crossroads in America. Around the world, it’s just beginning.

This is how mass unemployment looks on the ground

By Sergio Peçanha

Numbers indicate jobs known to

have been put on hold or eliminated

Closed storefronts

Reduced work hours

Detail

ALBEMARLE ST. NW

D.C.

14

6

3

CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW, 4400 BLOCK

30

8

RESIDENTIAL

14

50

UNIVERSITY

RESIDENTIAL

15

WINDOM PLACE NW

Numbers indicate jobs known to have

been put on hold or eliminated

Closed storefronts

Reduced work hours

Detail

ALBEMARLE ST. NW

D.C.

14

6

3

30

8

RESIDENTIAL

14

50

UNIVERSITY

RESIDENTIAL

15

WINDOM PLACE NW

Numbers indicate jobs known to have

been put on hold or eliminated

Detail

Closed storefronts

Reduced work hours

D.C.

RESIDENTIAL

RESIDENTIAL

6

30

50

ALBEMARLE ST. NW

CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW, 4400 BLOCK

WINDOM PLACE NW

14

15

14

8

UNIVERSITY

N

3

How sexist, racist attacks on Kamala Harris have spread online — a case study

By Karen Tumulty, Kate Woodsome and Sergio Peçanha

Look at me

By Sergio Peçanha

Rescind this diktat! Save the National Spelling Bee! Promulgate a post-pandemic path!

By Alexandra Coria

Nobody can predict this election. Here’s why.

By David Byler

Lessons from the confinement

By Sergio Peçanha

Living in the shadow of the Bomb

By David Von Drehle

Families like this one were torn apart at the border. The U.S. still hasn’t made things right.

By Catherine Rampell | Video by Jeremy Raff

