Though Carlson no longer writes compelling features for the glossies, he hasn’t abandoned his eye for sharp writing. He just trains it on the words of others. “There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction,” said Carlson on Wednesday night, blasting incoming first lady Jill Biden over her doctoral dissertation at the University of Delaware. “Dr. Jill can’t write, she can’t really think clearly either.”

“Parts of the dissertation seem to be written in a foreign language using English words,” continued Carlson. “They’re essentially pure nonsense, like pig Latin or dogs barking. The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing. And not simply to poor, illiterate Jill Biden, but to the college that considered this crap scholarship. Embarrassing, in fact, to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself.”

A different set of infirmities bedeviled former president Barack Obama’s new memoir, at least in the opinion of Writing Coach Tucker Carlson, who played an audio clip from the book — “A Promised Land” — in which Michelle Obama assures her husband that he’s going to win the election:

She generally avoided talking to me about the horserace aspects of the campaign, which is why I was surprised when in bed later that night, she turned to me and said, “You’re going to win, aren’t you?” “A lot can still happen. But yes, there’s a pretty good chance I will.” I looked at my wife. Her face was pensive as if she were working out a puzzle in her mind. Finally, she nodded to herself and returned my gaze. “You’re going to win,” she said softly. She kissed me on the cheek, turned off the bedside lamp and pulled the covers over her shoulders.

Yuck, ruled the host. “Wasn’t he supposed to be a great writer? Well, they always tell you, he is a great writer. Really? Too many adverbs. Too stilted. Reads like a PG-13 version of a Stacey Abrams soft-core novel, which we strongly prefer,” said Carlson in a November broadcast.

The excess-adverb critique can be traced to just about any English program in the country. The idea is that the best writing deploys nouns and verbs alone. Adjectives and, particularly adverbs, are implements of limp-wristed writers — definitely un-Hemingwayesque.

Copy that’s larded with too many of those supposedly extraneous parts of speech takes on a certain hue, as Carlson lectured viewers in May. He was railing against The Post over its Pulitzer Prize-winning series documenting the Trump-Russia story, including Obama’s hesitant response to Russian interference in the 2016 election. “For writers,” said Carlson about the team of reporters behind the stories, “they’re bad at writing. So purple. So filled with adjectives and adverbs that don’t need to be there.”

Perhaps because of his time as a celebrated feature writer, Carlson exerts ownership over what gets regarded as exceptional writing. Certainly not anything by Ta-Nehisi Coates! The prose of the former Atlantic writer and award-winning author — whose reported 2014 feature in the Atlantic single-handedly revived the idea of slavery reparations in American discourse — comes in for an extended critique in “Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class Is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution,” a book-length Carlson rant published in 2018. We learn that Coates’s well-received book “Between the World and Me” reads “like an extended meandering essay. It’s possible his editors were too awestruck or terrified to say anything about it.” The book’s narrative doesn’t work, claims Carlson, because “Coates is a leaden writer.”

The spare and disciplined stylist Carlson unloads on Coates:

Between the World and Me is an unusually bad book: poorly written, intellectually flabby, relentlessly shallow and bigoted. No honest reader with an IQ over 100 could be impressed by it. One presumes that the moment America wakes up from its current fever, Coates’s memoir will be forgotten immediately, an embarrassing relic from an embarrassing time.

Italics added to highlight adverbs; boldface added to highlight pompous formulation. And there are too many adjectives for the Erik Wemple Blog to count.

Another target of Carlson’s writerly scoldings is Robin DiAngelo, author of “White Fragility,” a book that explores why White people have troubles talking about racism. (See this review by The Post’s Carlos Lozada.) “Logic is clearly not Robin DiAngelo’s specialty. Neither is literate writing or clear thinking. She is a complete and total idiot,” argued Carlson in June.

And in a memorable clash with professor George Ciccariello-Maher — who resigned from Drexel University a year after tweeting, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide” — Carlson riffed, “I have spent a lot of time writing and editing basic English, and it’s designed to make the idea clearer, not to cloak them from people. So, two things are going on, either you don’t really know what you are saying because you don’t understand it yourself or you are trying to hide it from the person for whom you are writing. And neither one is impressive.”

Is there a pattern forming here? Jill Biden, Barack Obama, The Post, DiAngelo, a college professor. They all represent liberal America — or at least Carlson’s conception of it.

Where are the writing critiques of conservatives? Surely there’s poorly rendered prose on the right side of the American political divide. So we asked Fox News to help us with our research by providing any and all examples of Carlson shouting down non-liberal writing atrocities. We’ll update this post with any relevant material.

And if you’re wondering how to draw raves from Carlson the prose referee, try this piece by the Federalist’s Christopher Bedford from February. It applauds a Trump White House idea to “Make Federal Buildings Beautiful Again.” After discussing the alleged scourge of “ugly government buildings” in Washington, Carlson told Bedford, “Thank you for caring about this and writing about it so eloquently.”