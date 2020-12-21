“Senator Ron Johnson blocks $1200 stimulus checks, citing national debt and ‘our children’s futures’” — WTMJ, Dec. 21, 2020

“U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson backs tax cuts, dismisses $1 trillion projected increase in federal debt” — Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Dec. 1, 2017

Here in Narnia, it is so, so important that we have seasons, as I, the White Witch, have always been the absolute first to say. Lots of seasons, one leading to the next, leading to Christmas. I have always cared the most about seasons, and the second most about being absolutely sure that there will be Christmas. “More Seasons for Narnia!” was actually my slogan, although it was on a bumper sticker covered in ice crystals and hidden on my sledge under a big heap of Turkish delight. But I knew that it was there.

When I was in charge of Narnia, technically, yes, it was always winter and never Christmas, but that was different. I didn’t want it, and I wasn’t responsible for it. Also, I don’t remember it that way.

That is what makes this change of Narnian leadership so painful to me because a lot of the rhetoric I’m hearing sounds like the rhetoric of leaders who want to make it always winter and never Christmas. Well, I won’t just stand by and let that happen. That goes against everything that I, the White Witch, stand for. I’m going to speak out.

Traitors like Mr. Tumnus and the Pevensie children (recent arrivals anyway and not true Narnians) will suggest that the first person or ageless, timeless entity to inflict this on Narnia was actually myself. But that is the kind of uncivil name-calling that I stand so firmly against. Disgusting! I, the White Witch, stand for civility. Civility, having four seasons and never tempting someone to betray his family by offering him Turkish delight. I am the first to condemn anyone who does those things, or who looks to me like they might be doing a small, modified version of those things, or is actually not doing any of those things at all, but I want to be mad at them.

I’m sorry, I think I just heard people saying that I did technically preside over a frozen wasteland in which all kinds of people were turned to stone. So negative! So much for healing! So much for all those vaunted claims about healing and moving forward! Those people ought to be turned to stone — something I oppose, of course, and certainly would never do. But also, statues are an important part of the heritage of any nation, and any attempt to remove statues, say by turning them back into people, would be a huge mistake.

Also, your memories are wrong. I don’t remember it like that at all. I remember that everything would have been very nice and sunny and perfect if I had not been constantly impeded by evil agents of Aslan, but probably it always was actually very nice and sunny and perfect. I think that when it was winter under my rule it was good, actually.

So that is why I am so appalled by these monstrous new leaders. Where would anyone get the idea that making it always winter and never Christmas was remotely okay? It’s not, certainly, that I only have principles when they are convenient and I am not in power. Anyone who suggested that would be lion.