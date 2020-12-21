The removal of a Confederate statue sends as much of a message as putting it up in the first place was, one made possible by the combination of cultural and political evolution. This battle over whether we should continue to honor traitors who waged war against the United States of America in order to preserve their right to enslave other human beings is one the right is emphatically losing — which is why it will be part of the coming right-wing backlash that will help shape our politics in the next few years.

Virginia may have been the heart of the Confederacy, but it has also undergone a political transformation. Twenty years ago, in what was almost a tie election nationally, George W. Bush won the state by 8 points. But as more immigrants moved in and the D.C. suburbs in the northern part of the state grew rapidly, it went from red to purple to blue. In 2019 Democrats took control of the state legislature, in 2020 Joe Biden won it by 10 points, and Republicans no longer hold a single statewide elected office there.

And with that political power, Democrats are putting their displeasure with the state’s lionization of the Confederacy into action:

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor ordered the removal of almost all other Confederate monuments in Richmond. And over the summer, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) had a life-size figure of Lee taken out of the Virginia Capitol. Lee’s name has also come down from schools and roads around the state, and even Washington and Lee University — where Lee is buried and served as president after the Civil War — is considering a name change.

It’s no accident that this has taken place while a president born and bred in New York has turned himself into the nation’s foremost defender of the Confederacy. Donald Trump has produced his own reaction amongst Democrats, one that swept many of them into office and drove them to bolder action.

He started early on. When people accused Trump of having defended neo-Nazis when he said that there were “very fine people on both sides” at the Charlottesville showdown, his allies responded indignantly that Trump was not praising neo-Nazis but instead was only expressing his support for the neo-Confederates who were there.

In the years since, his support for honoring the confederacy has been unflagging, right up to today. When Congress was considering the latest version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which funds the Pentagon, Trump threatened to veto it because it contained a provision to begin the process of finding new names for military facilities named for Confederate generals.

Although the bill passed both houses with veto-proof majorities, some ambitious Republicans lined up behind Trump; senator and future presidential candidate Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called the provision “Elizabeth Warren’s social engineering amendment to unilaterally rename bases” and bravely proclaimed that “The NDAA should not be hijacked for the Democrats’ woke leftist agenda.”

In the next couple of years, Hawley’s transparently insincere pandering to the party base will continue to provide a good measure of what elite Republicans believe that base wants, and what they intend to feed them. I suspect Trump will back off his veto promise and sign the bill to avoid the humiliation of being overridden, but either way it’s fine with other Republicans. Because when it comes to the culture war, losing is often better than winning.

That’s because losing allows you to say you’re a victim, and conservatism is increasingly organized around the idea of victimhood. In some ways it’s absurd, but in other ways it isn’t. Conservatives really are losing the culture war; liberal values on race and sexuality and pot-smoking and many other things keep gaining ground.

Which helps set the stage for a full-spectrum backlash once Joe Biden takes office, and conservatives will add their displeasure at losing politically to the other ways they see themselves in retreat.

What can Biden do to cool that backlash? Probably nothing. There are no soothing words that can be spoken to someone with a Confederate flag on their lawn that will open them to the idea that Biden might not be their enemy after all, especially when they’ll be hearing for hours every day from their favorite radio and TV hosts that elitist liberals are coming to tear down everything they value and believe in.

So the answer to the backlash is to ride it out, and try to keep winning. Then when you’re in charge, you get to take down statues meant to honor and sustain white supremacy, because it’s the right thing to do. If you’re doing the more substantive things that deliver benefits to people, the backlash won’t stop you.