Well, the party has taken a different course than, obviously, the one that I knew as a younger person.

And, I mean, the party that I knew is one that was very concerned about Russia and Putin and Kim Jong Un and North Korea. We pushed back aggressively against them. We were a party concerned about balancing the budget. We believed in trade with other nations. We were happy to play a leadership role on the world stage, because we felt that made us safer and more prosperous. And we believed that character was essential in the leaders that we chose.

We have strayed from that. I don’t see us returning to that for a long time. As I look at the 2024 contenders, most of them are trying to become as much like Donald Trump as they can be, although I must admit that his style and shtick, if you will, is difficult to duplicate. …

I think I’m more effective in the Republican Party, continuing to battle for the things I believe in.

And I think, ultimately, the Republican Party will return to the roots that have been formed over the — well, the century. So, we will get back at some point. And, hopefully, people will recognize we need to take a different course than the one we’re on right now.