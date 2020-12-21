The bill, which, according to The Post, contains “aid to millions of struggling households through stimulus checks, enhanced federal unemployment benefits and money for small businesses, schools and child care, as well as for vaccine distribution . . . [and] also repurposes $429 billion in unused funds provided by the Cares Act for emergency lending programs run by the Federal Reserve,” reflects a number of the Democrats’ priorities. Those include extended unemployment support; direct cash payments (although half the amount of the previous $1,200 under the Cares Act); substantial food aid ($13 billion in SNAP benefits plus additional funding for food banks and nutrition programs for seniors, and to ensure that college students have access to SNAP); child-care support; and rental assistance. Remember, Republicans wanted none of this.

What did Republicans want and what did they get? Well, they got the “three martini lunch” deduction for business meals, a bizarre demand because the sorts of people and firms it would apply to aren’t taking much of anyone out to lunch these covid-blighted days. This is precisely the sort of donor maintenance (“See what we got you!”) — as opposed to real-world problem-solving — that drives so much of what Republicans do.

Republicans did not get the shackles on the Federal Reserve that Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) inexplicably demanded at the last minute, insisting that the credit programs instituted by the Fed were no longer necessary because, hey, “the U.S. economy was recovering well from the pandemic except for a few sectors, such as travel and hospitality.” In the actual economy, there are 20 million unemployed, weakening manufacturing and small-business failures as far as the eye can see, factors that caused the Business Roundtable and other groups to plead for a deal. In the end, Toomey’s broader language was dropped and the Fed will be allowed to restart the programs ending this year. (Toomey finally conceded on Sunday that his language was too broad.)

Republicans wanted no undirected aid to the states and localities, shrugging at the prospect that millions of public employees in both red and blue states would be laid off and that vital programs would be cut. As Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said during his news conference on Sunday, “Republican relentlessness against state aid is just befuddling.” He asked, “Why is it any different when someone who works for the local government loses his or her job and can’t feed their kids or someone from a small business loses it? They’re all for helping the small businesses and so are we, because they employ people.” He concluded, “Ideology gets in the way.”

The GOP animus toward local and state governments is quite a turnaround for a party that used to insist the federal government should not micromanage government that is closer to the people. Nevertheless, since money is fungible, the huge amounts allocated to items such as the refurbishing of schools; funds for testing, tracing and vaccination; and transportation will free up money to help alleviate the budget crunch that afflicts cities and states as a result of declining revenue and increased costs.

The contrasting motivations of the two parties are now starkly clear. Republicans are virulently anti-government and apparently more interested in grabbing stray goodies for the donor class than in helping the country fend off a full-fledged recession. Democrats want a robust government response to the coronavirus pandemic and recession, with an eye toward the people most at risk. No wonder Republicans feel compelled to run on bogus scare tactics (Democrats are socialists!). If they ran on their actual priorities, Republicans would consistently lose at the ballot box.