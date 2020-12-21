The result is that in the window between March 14 and April 5, people will lose their benefits at different times. And this sets up a hidden way that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) might have an easier time sabotaging the recovery under President-elect Joe Biden.

That’s because, without a hard end date on which all recipients lose benefits, the pressure on lawmakers to renew unemployment benefits will be diffuse, making it easier to resist.

“McConnell always makes it a priority to set the table for more economic sabotage,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told me.

Democrats wanted to do this differently. In addition to pushing for a larger payment — $600 per week, matching what Congress passed last spring — they offered various proposals that would have continued payments for far longer into the new year, or would have indexed them to the state of the economy — or both.

Proposals such as these would have made it less likely that the unemployed receiving this assistance — who number around 12 million people — face another cutoff in March.

Under the new deal, however, they will. And there won’t be a single deadline to force Congress to renew them, relinquishing a mechanism that has previously forced action, Wyden fears.

This provision “takes away one of the tools that normally forces Congress to act,” Wyden told me, adding that in so doing, McConnell is “trying to make it harder for Joe Biden to do the things that are going to be needed to pump new life into the economy.”

There is little doubt that in late March or early April, there will still be extreme need. As Heather Long details in a good piece, the outlook is dark: Unemployment applications and hunger are rising, and even if unemployment assistance extends to mid-March, it’s all but certain that “millions of people probably will be out of work for far longer.”

There’s still another angle to consider: By mid-March, the Georgia Senate runoffs will be behind us and Biden will be president. It is a simple fact that McConnell and Republicans resisted an economic rescue package anywhere near even this far-too-small size for many months.

And Republicans only moved as McConnell decided that his senators in Georgia were “getting hammered” on the issue. It’s likely he is doing what he calculates is the absolute minimum that he can get away with, while giving them something to run on, and thus salvaging his majority. But win or lose, if anything, McConnell’s incentive for passing more assistance in the spring will be even less than it is now.

To be clear, getting $900 billion in stimulus even before Biden takes office is a big deal. But as Ben Casselman and Jim Tankersley report, its size is such that it may not undo some of the deeper damage the economy has sustained, which makes it more likely we’ll be stuck in a “grinding recession,” particularly since this “could be the last help from Washington the economy gets anytime soon.”

This is a tough situation since passing this deal is absolutely necessary. But Wyden said Democrats must absolutely internalize what happened during the recovery from the Great Recession — the last time McConnell tried to cripple a Democratic presidency with austerity.

“Democrats took their foot off the gas pedal too soon,” Wyden told me. “My priority is to make sure Democrats don’t again make the mistakes of 2009.”

McConnell, of course, has already internalized that lesson as well. Which is exactly the problem.