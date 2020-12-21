Over 2,000 Americans a day are dying from covid-19, 20 million are out of work, lines at food banks stretch for miles, millions are in danger of losing their homes, and Republicans are worried about whether some Wall Street banker can deduct the entire cost of his three-martini lunch, rather than only 50 percent as current law allows.

According to The Post’s reporting, “Democratic leaders agreed to the provision in exchange for Republicans agreeing to expand tax credits for low income families and the working poor in the final package.”

It’s common for voters to think that politicians do whatever is popular, pandering shamelessly to the whims of the masses. But this is one area where Republicans appear to have an extraordinary commitment to their ideals, even in the face of political risk. Yet the truth is that they are able to work so assiduously to advance the welfare of corporations and the wealthy because they’ve figured out that the risks of doing such unpopular things are far lower than they might be.

Why? It’s a combination of the public’s ignorance and inattentiveness on the one hand, and Democratic fecklessness on the other.

Republicans are willing to accept that at a certain baseline level, the public understands that they’re the party of the wealthy. That starts them out at a disadvantage, since by definition if you’re advocating for the 1 percent (or the 10 percent), then you’ve placed yourself in opposition to most voters. So they mitigate that problem with things like nationalism, anti-immigrant policies, and white identity politics.

But there’s always the risk that if their work on behalf of the wealthy is too cartoonishly villainous — like pushing for enhanced tax deductions for business lunches — it might enable Democrats to pull back some voters who agree with Republicans on other issues. This is where ignorance comes in.

With everything else that’s going on, chances are that very few people will hear about the business lunch provision, especially since there are other parts of this bill that are far more important in practical terms. So why not take the opportunity?

I was reminded of a story from 2012 that involved Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and the budget plan advocated by his running mate Paul D. Ryan, which involved brutal cuts to social services and the partial privatization of Medicare. A Democratic super PAC found that when they told focus groups that Romney simultaneously supported tax cuts for the wealthy and Ryan’s budget plan, “the respondents simply refused to believe any politician would do such a thing.”

In the end, the Obama reelection campaign convinced voters that Romney was indeed a heartless capitalist who would happily grind ordinary people into the dust if he could extract a few more dollars from them. They could do so not only because he gave them so much raw material to work with — as John Oliver put it, “Everything about Romney tells the tale of a man who just fired your dad” — but because they were relentless in driving that message home, over and over.

But that made it the exception rather than the rule. Most of the time, Republicans know that they can stand up for the three-martini lunch without too much risk because Democrats won’t have their act together enough to make them pay for it.

But when the situation is reversed, and Republicans find an attack against Democrats that works, they are unrelenting.

Consider, for instance, what they managed to do with “defund the police,” an idea promoted by left activists but subscribed to by almost no actual Democratic congressional candidates in 2020. Republicans understood that the idea is broadly unpopular, and because they are unconstrained by ethics or principles, they simply claimed that every Democrat wants to defund the police and repeated it a thousand times, even though in 99 percent of races it was a lie. They’re still doing it in the Georgia Senate runoffs, where neither Democrat supports defunding police.

Even if the degree to which the attack moved votes has been overstated, to whatever extent it did, it was because of Republicans’ universal commitment to the message, to say it and say it and say it until it was inescapable.

Yet on the other side, it usually takes Republicans doing something implausibly evil — like trying to snatch health insurance from tens of millions and take away protections for preexisting conditions from everyone — for Democrats to realize they should all get on the same page and make a big deal out of it.

So if you’re wondering why Democrats are always scared of their own shadows, it’s because whenever they do something even remotely unpopular, Republicans are sure to make them pay for it, while the reverse is only occasionally true.

Even when the GOP hands Democrats a bludgeon and says, “Would you like to pummel us with this?” Democrats often don’t take the opportunity, or do it in a disorganized, uncoordinated way that produces only a fraction of the effect it could.

The public barely hears about it, or if they do, it sounds so ridiculous many don’t believe it’s true. Meanwhile, Republicans can plan the next variety of tax cuts for the wealthy they’ll insist upon as soon as they get the chance.