His insistence that there was “some fraud” ultimately aids Republicans’ appalling efforts to undermine the election. If he is “sure” there is fraud, where is it? What jurisdictions, individuals and circumstances were involved? This is akin to saying he is sure there were some unicorns running loose, just not a whole herd of them. Declining to seize voting machines that he has no power to seize (under what authority? under what theory?) or to name a special counsel purely to aggravate his boss’s successor is nothing to crow about.

AD

AD

This minimal tip of the hat to reality does not absolve Barr of the innumerable ways he disgraced his office and undermined the reputation of the Justice Department.

To recall:

There were also the things a law-abiding and conscientious attorney general should have done, such as defend the FBI against Trump’s scurrilous attacks; put to rest Trump’s nonsensical allegations against President Barack Obama for “spying” on him; dismiss out of hand the Trump administration’s efforts to investigate political enemies; and denounce the president’s attempts to strong-arm local and state officials to change election results.

The new attorney general in the Biden administration should conduct a top-to-bottom review of Barr’s actions, establishing a definitive record of his egregious conduct and then promulgating reforms to prevent another attorney general and his subordinates from besmirching their offices and the Constitution.

AD

AD

So, no, Barr gets no credit for failing to add just a few more items in his serial disgrace of his office.